We’re Still Not Over Cottagecore Outfits – Here Are Some To Copy For Summer

Unless you live in the middle of the countryside with no WiFi (which this trend ironically represents), you will have heard about #cottagecore. With over 4.5 million posts on Instagram, and 13.2 billion tags on TikTok, it's clear to see it's a huge trend – particularly in the worlds of interiors and fashion. When it comes to outfit ideas for the latter, it's all about floaty dresses, cosy knitwear, floral and paisley prints along with wholesome details such as straw bags and hats. Basically, it's anything you would wear if you lived away from the city in a rural setting. A new take on the prairie trend from a few years back, it's the perfect style to try out for spring/summer 2023 when lightweight materials such as linen and cotton take centre stage, florals appear back in your wardrobes and picnic-ready accessories are key.

If you're unsure how to try out this whimsical look, we've found some outfit inspiration that's so easy to copy. And if you think this look isn't your style, you may be surprised when you see how cottagecore can easily incorporate everyday denim, Scandi-style separates and key spring items such as ballet flats, bandeau dresses and the knit vest.

Keep going to try out our favourite cottagecore outfits, and then pretend you're on a staycation in the Cotswolds.

Try Out A Linen Two-Piece

Linen is always a good move. We're imagining wearing this look on holiday in a cottage surrounded by nothing but cows and corn fields. Although, having said that, it looked just as cute in the centre of Paris.

1. Deiji Studios, The O3 Floral-Print Linen Pajama Set - These might be pyjamas but they're too good for summer weather to save them for bedtime.

Add A Floral Top To Jeans

The 'nice' top and jeans combo never fails, and when it comes to cottagecore, all you have to do is go for a pretty printed floral style to get the look. Jeanne Damas proves our point and styles it to perfection with a matching tea cup.

2. Boden, Embroidered Peplum Top - The embroidered blossoms, the scalloped edge, this top is almost too sweet to wear.

3. DÔEN, Tennessee Top - DÔEN is basically a one-stop-shop for cottagecore clothing like this puff-sleeved, floral-printed top.

Wear A Cardigan With A Floaty Dress

Whether you wear it as a just-in-case sweater over your shoulders or put it on, the humble cardigan is a key item when it comes to cottagecore. Marina adds a slouchy style to a summery white dress for a seaside stroll – an easy look to copy from your own wardrobe, no doubt.

4. Jigsaw, Textured Plisse Cardigan - You could wear this cardigan over a wafty summer dress or with a flaring skirt.

5. Arket, Cashmere Cardigan - Loop this cashmere cardigan around your shoulders.

Mix Textures And Tonal Colours Together

Tonal outfits always look put together, with minimal effort. Anne-Victoire shows how butter yellow and cream work so well together. Combining textures such as a knit dress with a satin shirt is also an easy trick to looking polished. And a cute cottage cat is a must!

6. Arket, Satin Shirt - This satin shirt is a chic take on cottagecore.

7. & Other Stories, Herringbone Crochet Maxi Dress - This crochet dress would look lovely with either white trainers or satin ballet flats.

Complete Your Look With Straw Accessories

To look like you're about to go pick daffodils from the garden and eat a home-grown lunch, look to straw accessories.

8. Whistles, Karis Straw Shoulder Bag - Whistles' take on the basket bag has got our vote this summer.