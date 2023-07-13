Barbie™ x Kipling Is The Fashion Collab We Didn’t Know We Needed – Until Now

You probably haven't noticed but everyone's talking about Barbie™ at the moment. Whether it's the hot pink nails that are going viral on social media or the fact that you can actually stay in the Malibu Dreamhouse free of charge (yes, really), life in plastic is at the forefront of our minds. The easiest way to inject your everyday life with some pink power? This excellent new collaboration, which will let you live the Barbie™ dream simply by switching up your accessories.

Kipling, the global bag brand known for its lightweight crinkled nylon designs, has teamed up with Barbie™ to create a line of iconic bags that are – you guessed it – all in pink. From the Art M tote to the compact Seoul S backpack, Kipling's best-selling styles have been given the full Barbie™ treatment.

There are eight Barbie™ x Kipling handbags in total, each with a fun lining featuring the famous dolls and logo, with the classic Kipling logo in the centre of the bag. This means that you can have your very own Barbie™ backpack, or even a Barbie™ cross-body bag, both of which are as practical as they are fabulous.

There are even actual Barbie™ doll keychains to fully complete your look, not to mention a pink version of Kipling's iconic monkey keychain.

If that's not enough to whet your appetite, Kipling is offering one lucky winner the chance to win two bags from the new collection, as well as a premium manicure experience for them and a friend at Townhouse, London.

All you need to do to enter is fill in the below form as soon as possible – and then just cross your fingers you're the lucky winner.

The Barbie™ x Kipling collection launches today, July 13. But given the hype around everyone's favourite doll right now, we can't guarantee it will be available forever. So, you'd best get your hands on it while you can. It's what Barbie™ would do.