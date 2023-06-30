  1. Home
Here’s How To Stay In The Barbie Dreamhouse On Airbnb (And Other Unique Airbnb’s To Choose From)

From a windmill to a shepherds hut.

Barbie Dreamhouse
by Charley Ross
Posted

Looking for the perfect, most unique Airbnb's to getaway for the summer? With Greta Gerwig’s much-awaited Barbie movie on the horizon, we’re now in with a chance of staying in an actual Barbie Dreamhouse, available to on Airbnb! The pink mansion has an infinity pool, an outdoor disco dance floor and every guest leaves with their own piece of Ken-ergy: a pair of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboard.

Guests also get to enjoy the luxury of a concierge, who will show you around the mansion and arrange meals for you. Dreamy.

If you’re interested in a free stay in the one of the most unique Airbnb's on the site, the Barbie Dreamhouse, you can request a stay from 10am PT (6pm BST) on Monday 17 July for a one-night stay for up to two guests on either 21 July and 22 July.

But if you don’t win your two days in the Dreamhouse, or just can’t make it to Malibu, fear not, there are plenty of unique Airbnb's worthy of a wild weekend away.

Here are eight other unique Airbnb's options for a fabulous, niche trip away.

1. <meta charset="utf-8"><strong>A charming windmill </strong>

In Rural Kent

Unique airbnb

Description

Indulge your ultimate country escape fantasy and stay few nights in a converted windmill, ready

Pros

  • Romantic
  • Quaint
  • Log fire for cosy winter nights
  • Close to sandy beaches

Cons

  • Not suitable for groups
Unique airbnb
2. A lakeside yurt

Donegeal, Ireland

Unique airbnb

Description

Check into one of these yurts, located on the Wild Atlantic Way with views of the gorgeous Donegal

Pros

  • Bright and spacious
  • Clear skydome for stargazing
  • Panoramic views
  • Dog-friendly
  • Surrounded by nature

Cons

  • Shared bathroom
  • No electric
Unique airbnb
3. A riverside cabin

Costantine, Cornwall

Unique airbnb

Description

Described as a 'rustic

Pros

  • Superhost
  • 15 minutes from Falmouth
  • Beautiful countryside
  • Great for kids
  • One of the most unique Airbnb's

Cons

  • Outside shower
Unique airbnb
4. A waterfront studio

Ards, Northern Ireland

Unique airbnb

Description

This luxury haven is situated under a pine tree in a protected area of beauty in Newtownards, a

Pros

  • Dog friendly
  • On the beach
  • Seaside view from shower
  • Mountain view
  • Free parking

Cons

  • Shared back garden - not fully fenced
Unique airbnb
5. Countryside treehouse

Elham, Kent

Unique airbnb

Description

Ever dreamt of staying 20ft up in the air, in a treehouse made from

Pros

  • Scenic views
  • Quiet and romantic
  • Unique experience
  • Free parking

Cons

  • No shops nearby
  • Chemical toilet in downstairs cabin
  • Shower is only available in nearby house
Unique airbnb
6. Secluded airship

Drimnin, Scotland

Unique airbnb

Description

Dubbed as the ultimate sustainable getaway, stay in this airship to get back to basics and watch

Pros

  • Perfect for stargazing
  • Romantic
  • Pets allowed
  • Secluded
  • Indoor fireplace
  • Kitchenette

Cons

  • Three night minimum stay
Unique airbnb
7. A boutique houseboat

Chesterton, Cambridge

Unique airbnb

Description

Climb aboard a houseboat on the River Cam and take a break from all the stresses that await you

Pros

  • Well maintained
  • Superhost
  • Quiet and romantic
  • Private

Cons

  • Waitlist to book
Unique airbnb
8. Charming shepherd's hut

Devon

Unique airbnb

Description

Who doesn't love a fire pit? Spend a night or two away from it all, cooking your meals on a

Pros

  • Fire pit
  • Stunning scenery
  • Near Dartmoor National Park
  • Surrounded by nature and wildlife
  • Near cliff walks

Cons

  • Narrow lanes for driving
Unique airbnb
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us