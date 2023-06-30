Here’s How To Stay In The Barbie Dreamhouse On Airbnb (And Other Unique Airbnb’s To Choose From)

Looking for the perfect, most unique Airbnb's to getaway for the summer? With Greta Gerwig’s much-awaited Barbie movie on the horizon, we’re now in with a chance of staying in an actual Barbie Dreamhouse, available to on Airbnb! The pink mansion has an infinity pool, an outdoor disco dance floor and every guest leaves with their own piece of Ken-ergy: a pair of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboard.
Guests also get to enjoy the luxury of a concierge, who will show you around the mansion and arrange meals for you. Dreamy.
If you’re interested in a free stay in the one of the most unique Airbnb's on the site, the Barbie Dreamhouse, you can request a stay from 10am PT (6pm BST) on Monday 17 July for a one-night stay for up to two guests on either 21 July and 22 July.
But if you don’t win your two days in the Dreamhouse, or just can’t make it to Malibu, fear not, there are plenty of unique Airbnb's worthy of a wild weekend away.
Here are eight other unique Airbnb's options for a fabulous, niche trip away.
1. <meta charset="utf-8"><strong>A charming windmill </strong>
In Rural Kent
Description
Indulge your ultimate country escape fantasy and stay few nights in a converted windmill, ready
Pros
- Romantic
- Quaint
- Log fire for cosy winter nights
- Close to sandy beaches
Cons
- Not suitable for groups
2. A lakeside yurt
Donegeal, Ireland
Description
Check into one of these yurts, located on the Wild Atlantic Way with views of the gorgeous Donegal
Pros
- Bright and spacious
- Clear skydome for stargazing
- Panoramic views
- Dog-friendly
- Surrounded by nature
Cons
- Shared bathroom
- No electric
3. A riverside cabin
Costantine, Cornwall
Description
Described as a 'rustic
Pros
- Superhost
- 15 minutes from Falmouth
- Beautiful countryside
- Great for kids
- One of the most unique Airbnb's
Cons
- Outside shower
4. A waterfront studio
Ards, Northern Ireland
Description
This luxury haven is situated under a pine tree in a protected area of beauty in Newtownards, a
Pros
- Dog friendly
- On the beach
- Seaside view from shower
- Mountain view
- Free parking
Cons
- Shared back garden - not fully fenced
5. Countryside treehouse
Elham, Kent
Description
Ever dreamt of staying 20ft up in the air, in a treehouse made from
Pros
- Scenic views
- Quiet and romantic
- Unique experience
- Free parking
Cons
- No shops nearby
- Chemical toilet in downstairs cabin
- Shower is only available in nearby house
6. Secluded airship
Drimnin, Scotland
Description
Dubbed as the ultimate sustainable getaway, stay in this airship to get back to basics and watch
Pros
- Perfect for stargazing
- Romantic
- Pets allowed
- Secluded
- Indoor fireplace
- Kitchenette
Cons
- Three night minimum stay
7. A boutique houseboat
Chesterton, Cambridge
Description
Climb aboard a houseboat on the River Cam and take a break from all the stresses that await you
Pros
- Well maintained
- Superhost
- Quiet and romantic
- Private
Cons
- Waitlist to book
8. Charming shepherd's hut
Devon
Description
Who doesn't love a fire pit? Spend a night or two away from it all, cooking your meals on a
Pros
- Fire pit
- Stunning scenery
- Near Dartmoor National Park
- Surrounded by nature and wildlife
- Near cliff walks
Cons
- Narrow lanes for driving