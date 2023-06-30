Here’s How To Stay In The Barbie Dreamhouse On Airbnb (And Other Unique Airbnb’s To Choose From)

by Charley Ross |

Looking for the perfect, most unique Airbnb's to getaway for the summer? With Greta Gerwig’s much-awaited Barbie movie on the horizon, we’re now in with a chance of staying in an actual Barbie Dreamhouse, available to on Airbnb! The pink mansion has an infinity pool, an outdoor disco dance floor and every guest leaves with their own piece of Ken-ergy: a pair of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboard.

Guests also get to enjoy the luxury of a concierge, who will show you around the mansion and arrange meals for you. Dreamy.

If you’re interested in a free stay in the one of the most unique Airbnb's on the site, the Barbie Dreamhouse, you can request a stay from 10am PT (6pm BST) on Monday 17 July for a one-night stay for up to two guests on either 21 July and 22 July.

But if you don’t win your two days in the Dreamhouse, or just can’t make it to Malibu, fear not, there are plenty of unique Airbnb's worthy of a wild weekend away.

Here are eight other unique Airbnb's options for a fabulous, niche trip away.

1. A charming windmill In Rural Kent
Indulge your ultimate country escape fantasy and stay few nights in a converted windmill, ready
Romantic
Quaint
Log fire for cosy winter nights
Close to sandy beaches
Not suitable for groups

Quaint

Log fire for cosy winter nights

Close to sandy beaches Cons Not suitable for groups Slide 1 of 1 airbnb.co.uk more

2. A lakeside yurt Donegeal, Ireland
Check into one of these yurts, located on the Wild Atlantic Way with views of the gorgeous Donegal
Bright and spacious
Clear skydome for stargazing
Panoramic views
Dog-friendly
Surrounded by nature
Shared bathroom
No electric

Clear skydome for stargazing

Panoramic views

Dog-friendly

Surrounded by nature Cons Shared bathroom

No electric Slide 1 of 1 airbnb.co.uk more

3. A riverside cabin Costantine, Cornwall
Described as a 'rustic
Superhost
15 minutes from Falmouth
Beautiful countryside
Great for kids
One of the most unique Airbnb's
Outside shower

15 minutes from Falmouth

Beautiful countryside

Great for kids

One of the most unique Airbnb's Cons Outside shower Slide 1 of 1 airbnb.co.uk

4. A waterfront studio Ards, Northern Ireland
This luxury haven is situated under a pine tree in a protected area of beauty in Newtownards, a
Dog friendly
On the beach
Seaside view from shower
Mountain view
Free parking
Shared back garden - not fully fenced

On the beach

Seaside view from shower

Mountain view

Free parking Cons Shared back garden - not fully fenced Slide 1 of 1 airbnb.co.uk more

5. Countryside treehouse Elham, Kent
Ever dreamt of staying 20ft up in the air, in a treehouse made from
Scenic views
Quiet and romantic
Unique experience
Free parking
No shops nearby
Chemical toilet in downstairs cabin
Shower is only available in nearby house

Quiet and romantic

Unique experience

Free parking Cons No shops nearby

Chemical toilet in downstairs cabin

Shower is only available in nearby house Slide 1 of 1 airbnb.co.uk more

6. Secluded airship Drimnin, Scotland
Dubbed as the ultimate sustainable getaway, stay in this airship to get back to basics and watch
Perfect for stargazing
Romantic
Pets allowed
Secluded
Indoor fireplace
Kitchenette
Three night minimum stay

Romantic

Pets allowed

Secluded

Indoor fireplace

Kitchenette Cons Three night minimum stay Slide 1 of 1 airbnb.co.uk more

7. A boutique houseboat Chesterton, Cambridge
Climb aboard a houseboat on the River Cam and take a break from all the stresses that await you
Well maintained
Superhost
Quiet and romantic
Private
Waitlist to book

Superhost

Quiet and romantic

Private Cons Waitlist to book Slide 1 of 1 airbnb.co.uk more