Why The Kendall Jenner ‘No Bottoms And Blazer’ Look Is A Winner For Summer

Recreate it from what's already in your wardrobe.

by Natalie Hammond |
Kendall Jenner is on a winning streak when it comes to cool summer outfits. And the below look - which, for those who haven't seen, you can pretty much sum as no bottoms and a big blazer - is guaranteed to be a formula you contemplate copying as temperatures hot up.

Kendall Jenner ©Getty

The beauty of this simple yet effective outfit lies in its execution. It wouldn't have worked so well if, for example, she'd styled the look with a cropped jacket or kitten heels. It's the blazer's slouchy cut paired with the no-muss, no-fuss loafers that make it look so effortless. Just add a baseball cap, a logo-less tote and lo-fi shades to look as cool as Kendall.

1. The Row, Obine Oversized Blazer

The Row, Obine Oversized Blazer

Description

Kendall Jenner buys her blazers from The Row.

2. Frankie Shop, Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer

Frankie Shop, Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer

Description

Frankie Shop's blazer is cut on the oversized side so it's perfect for recreating the 'no bottoms'

3. Arket, Crossover Detail Blazer

Arket, Crossover Detail Blazer

Description

Kendall Jenner would approve of this blazer's clean cut and single button.

