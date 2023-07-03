Why The Kendall Jenner ‘No Bottoms And Blazer’ Look Is A Winner For Summer

Kendall Jenner is on a winning streak when it comes to cool summer outfits. And the below look - which, for those who haven't seen, you can pretty much sum as no bottoms and a big blazer - is guaranteed to be a formula you contemplate copying as temperatures hot up.

The beauty of this simple yet effective outfit lies in its execution. It wouldn't have worked so well if, for example, she'd styled the look with a cropped jacket or kitten heels. It's the blazer's slouchy cut paired with the no-muss, no-fuss loafers that make it look so effortless. Just add a baseball cap, a logo-less tote and lo-fi shades to look as cool as Kendall.