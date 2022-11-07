Here’s How To Recreate Katie Holmes’ £5,500 Outfit For Just £80 At Zara

It's true, Katie Holmes is just one of those celebs who never puts a fashion foot wrong, isn't she? If we cast our minds back to 2019 (how is that nearly four years ago!?), then most of us will remember that cashmere cardigan and bralette set the actor wore, right? And it's not surprising that the 'bradigan' basically broke the internet. The few who managed to get their hands on (read: actually afford) the designer £1,690 set were the lucky ones, and everyone else took to imitating the look with knit two-pieces, which of course became an autumn/winter staple. Quite the trend-setter, the actor has now been spotted in yet another perfect pairing: the leather overshirt with leather trousers.

And guess what? The set she's wearing is by Khaite, the very same brand that made her bradigan. The shirt will set you back a casual £2,510, while the wide-leg leather strides will cost a cool £2,980 - creating a nearly £5,500 look. Yes, really! While it naturally looks luxe, we can't help but look for an alternative (to avoid a bank loan) and head to the trusty high street for a super similar style. And of course, we've found it!

©Getty

Leather in all its forms - from the trench to the biker jacket - is key this season, but you don't have to always opt for real. Now, there are so many incredible faux and vegan styles. Zara has created a faux-leather version of the overshirt and wide-leg trouser outfit. The best part? It'll only set you back £80 for the two-piece.

Forever our style muse, we can thank Katie Holmes for creating yet another killer outfit for autumn/winter that we can actually all easily recreate. Keep scrolling to get the look.