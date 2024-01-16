Kate Moss Invented Effortless Cool – We’ve Discovered How You Can Easily Recreate Her Best Outfits

It's a fact of life: Kate Moss's 90s wardrobe is one of the most inimitable out there. The crux of every 'cool girl fashion' Pinterest board, Moss all but invented the idea of effortless style, subverting the so-called rules of fashion and building one of the most revered wardrobes of our time.
How would we describe Moss's style? The words stripped back come to mind, with a blend of boho and edgy nonchalance weaved in to create a minimalism that defined the late '90s and most of the noughties. Moss's wardrobe mainstays consisted of a few key items: the perfect blue jeans, a slip dress and - of course - the humble leather jacket. Moss is no stranger to a fedora, and the model has also been known to enjoy a touch of leopard print, be it in the form of a coat, accessory or shoes (it is a neutral, after all).
As today marks the model's 50th birthday, we are celebrating her iconic wardrobe the only way we know how. We've gone back through the archives and curated our top 10 Kate Moss looks from across the decades, to help you recreate her timeless aesthetic yourself. Fair warning: the urge to dispose of your current wardrobe and start over will be strong.
SHOP: The Best Kate Moss Outfits
The leather jacket/skirt combo
Arguably one of Moss's most memorable paparazzi pics, we fell for this relaxed off-duty look. Combining a silk skirt, cropped leather jacket and a simple white tank, shop a 2024 version of the outfit below.
Get Moss's look on a budget with Zara's chic cropped biker.
Trust Free People to serve us all the retro trends.
Invest in basics and you'll never have trouble getting dressed. Complete Kate's look with this
The silver mini
Attending the De Beers/Versace 'Diamonds are Forever' show, Moss stole the show in this silver sequin Versace dress. And now, so can you – but without the designer price tag.
This is, quite literally, a party in a dress.
Another sparkly option from Free People, if you're partial to even more bling.
The blue jeans
Sometimes, simplicity is key, and Kate's ability to breathe life into the most stripped back outfits will never get old. The main component? A perfect pair of jeans.
An elevated basic, recreate Kate's look with this gorgeous knit tank.
Something between a straight-leg and a bootcut, nail Kate's airport aesthetic with these Whistles
If you don't already own a pair of simple black leather boots, there's no time like the present.
A simple outfit calls for a statement accessory. In Moss' case, it's a leopard print bag, of course.
The boho shirt
Kate's penchant for the 70s is no secret, and this embroidered blouse and wide-leg velvet trouser sums it up perfectly. Flowers optional.
An almost exact replica of Kate's flowy blouse.
Moss was a known avid lover of Topshop (remember her collab?), so it's only right to throw a pair
The white mini skirt
The definition of less is more, the supermodel marries a basic black top with a white mini in this simple but striking ensemble.
Trust COS to serve us elevated basics, galore.
Complete the look with this perfect micro-mini skirt from Revolve.
The sheer dress
The sheer slip dress Kate wore to the Elite agency party has been burned into our brains forever. We've already seen the revival of the see-through dresses from the likes of EmRata but, if you don't quite want to flash your underwear, try a skin-coloured slip underneath instead.
Pair this glass slip dress with your favourite undergarments.
A sleeveless option with a little more bling, Weekday has nailed the sheer dress trend.
The leopard print coat
Kate Moss and leopard print coats is a love story for the ages - our favourite? This leopard peacoat with fur trimmings.
The closest we could find to Kate's actual coat, Charlotte Simone is known for dramatic,
The black sequin
All-black everything? A striking monochrome look, Moss pairs a sequin high-neck top with simple black trousers for the epitome of after-dark elegance.
17.
Reiss Sequin Top
A near exact replica, Reiss' sequin top is now just £30 in the January sales.
Finding the right pair of tailored trousers is key to finessing this look.
The silk blouse
There's nothing more satisfying that the perfect silk blouse, and Kate's masterclass in how to style it is all you need.
19.
Reiss Silk Shirt
Currently on sale for £100, start the look off with Reiss' silk shirt.
These Mint Velvet trousers are work-appropriate but not too smart to wear at weekends, too.
Inject some edge into the outfit with Wolf & Badger's studded crossbody.
The classic tee
We've never seen someone make a basic grey tee look quite so good. Pair with a statement bag and your favourite jeans, and you've got yourself a Kate Moss classic.
22.
Agolde Drew Tee
Choosing the right fit is essential, and Agolde's drew tee falls just. right.
River Island has a seriously impressive range of jeans – this relaxed straight leg is almost
Just like Kate, elevate this look with a statement bag of your choosing.
We're bringing brown belts back for 2024, and this Jigsaw option is a classic.
