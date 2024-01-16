Kate Moss Invented Effortless Cool – We’ve Discovered How You Can Easily Recreate Her Best Outfits

It's a fact of life: Kate Moss's 90s wardrobe is one of the most inimitable out there. The crux of every 'cool girl fashion' Pinterest board, Moss all but invented the idea of effortless style, subverting the so-called rules of fashion and building one of the most revered wardrobes of our time.

How would we describe Moss's style? The words stripped back come to mind, with a blend of boho and edgy nonchalance weaved in to create a minimalism that defined the late '90s and most of the noughties. Moss's wardrobe mainstays consisted of a few key items: the perfect blue jeans, a slip dress and - of course - the humble leather jacket. Moss is no stranger to a fedora, and the model has also been known to enjoy a touch of leopard print, be it in the form of a coat, accessory or shoes (it is a neutral, after all).

Credit: Getty Images

As today marks the model's 50th birthday, we are celebrating her iconic wardrobe the only way we know how. We've gone back through the archives and curated our top 10 Kate Moss looks from across the decades, to help you recreate her timeless aesthetic yourself. Fair warning: the urge to dispose of your current wardrobe and start over will be strong.

SHOP: The Best Kate Moss Outfits

The leather jacket/skirt combo

Arguably one of Moss's most memorable paparazzi pics, we fell for this relaxed off-duty look. Combining a silk skirt, cropped leather jacket and a simple white tank, shop a 2024 version of the outfit below.

Credit: Getty Images

The silver mini

Attending the De Beers/Versace 'Diamonds are Forever' show, Moss stole the show in this silver sequin Versace dress. And now, so can you – but without the designer price tag.

Credit: Getty Images

The blue jeans

Sometimes, simplicity is key, and Kate's ability to breathe life into the most stripped back outfits will never get old. The main component? A perfect pair of jeans.

Credit: Getty Images

The boho shirt

Kate's penchant for the 70s is no secret, and this embroidered blouse and wide-leg velvet trouser sums it up perfectly. Flowers optional.

Credit: Getty Images

The white mini skirt

The definition of less is more, the supermodel marries a basic black top with a white mini in this simple but striking ensemble.

Credit: Getty Images

The sheer dress

The sheer slip dress Kate wore to the Elite agency party has been burned into our brains forever. We've already seen the revival of the see-through dresses from the likes of EmRata but, if you don't quite want to flash your underwear, try a skin-coloured slip underneath instead.

Credit: Getty Images

The leopard print coat

Kate Moss and leopard print coats is a love story for the ages - our favourite? This leopard peacoat with fur trimmings.

Credit: Getty Images

The black sequin

All-black everything? A striking monochrome look, Moss pairs a sequin high-neck top with simple black trousers for the epitome of after-dark elegance.

Credit: Getty Images

The silk blouse

There's nothing more satisfying that the perfect silk blouse, and Kate's masterclass in how to style it is all you need.

The classic tee

We've never seen someone make a basic grey tee look quite so good. Pair with a statement bag and your favourite jeans, and you've got yourself a Kate Moss classic.

