  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

Kate Moss Invented Effortless Cool – We’ve Discovered How You Can Easily Recreate Her Best Outfits

Celebrating the most iconic wardrobe of our time.

kate moss outfits (5)
by Marina Avraam |
Published
1
Zara Leather Effect Cropped Biker Jacket
Zara Leather Effect Cropped Biker Jacket
2
Free People Sweet Talker Half Slip
Free People Sweet Talker Half Slip
3
Reiss Scoop Neck Jersey Vest Top
Reiss Scoop Neck Jersey Vest Top
4
Free People Disco Fever Sequin-Embellished Mini Dress
Superdry Sequin Cami Mini Dress
5
Free People Disco Fever Sequin-Embellished Mini Dress
<meta charset="utf-8">Free People Disco Fever Sequin-Embellished Mini Dress
6
Whistles Chevron Pointelle Knit
Whistles Chevron Pointelle Knit
7
Whistles Denim Straight Leg Full Length Jean
Whistles Denim Straight Leg Full Length Jean
8
Other Stories Leather Sock Boots
Other Stories Leather Sock Boots
9
Cowhide Crossbody/Shoulder Bag Iggy Safari/Chippendale
Wolf and Badger Cowhide Crossbody/Shoulder Bag
10
MonsoonGlenna Embroidered Blouse - Black
Monsoon <strong>Glenna Embroidered Blouse - Black</strong>
11
Topshop Velvet Low Rise Flare Jean
Topshop Velvet Low Rise Flare Jean
12
Cos Long Sleeve Top
COS Long Sleeve Top
13
Revolve Atlas Mini Skirt
Revolve Atlas Mini Skirt
14
Light Before Dark Morgan Glass Slip Dress
Light Before Dark Morgan Glass Slip Dress
15
Weekday Jade Sheer Sequin Tube Maxi Dress
Weekday Jade Sheer Sequin Tube Maxi Dress
16
Charlotte Simone Cropped Penny Dotty Mongolian Trim Jacket
Charlotte Simone Cropped Penny Dotty Mongolian Trim Jacket
17
Reiss Sequin Top
Reiss Sequin Top
18
Reformation Petites Mason Pant
Reformation Petites Mason Pant
19
Reiss Silk Shirt
Reiss Silk Shirt
20
Mint Velvet Grey Metallic Check Trousers
Mint Velvet Grey Metallic Check Trousers
21
Wolf and Badger Black Leather Studded Crossbody Bag
Wolf and Badger Black Leather Studded Crossbody Bag
22
Agolde Drew Tee
Agolde Drew Tee
23
River Island Blue High Waisted Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
River Island Blue High Waisted Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
24
Kara Mini Crystal-Mesh Shoulder Bag
Kara Mini Crystal-Mesh Shoulder Bag
25
Jigsaw Skinny Leather Belt
Jigsaw Skinny Leather Belt

It's a fact of life: Kate Moss's 90s wardrobe is one of the most inimitable out there. The crux of every 'cool girl fashion' Pinterest board, Moss all but invented the idea of effortless style, subverting the so-called rules of fashion and building one of the most revered wardrobes of our time.

How would we describe Moss's style? The words stripped back come to mind, with a blend of boho and edgy nonchalance weaved in to create a minimalism that defined the late '90s and most of the noughties. Moss's wardrobe mainstays consisted of a few key items: the perfect blue jeans, a slip dress and - of course - the humble leather jacket. Moss is no stranger to a fedora, and the model has also been known to enjoy a touch of leopard print, be it in the form of a coat, accessory or shoes (it is a neutral, after all).

Credit: Getty Images

As today marks the model's 50th birthday, we are celebrating her iconic wardrobe the only way we know how. We've gone back through the archives and curated our top 10 Kate Moss looks from across the decades, to help you recreate her timeless aesthetic yourself. Fair warning: the urge to dispose of your current wardrobe and start over will be strong.

SHOP: The Best Kate Moss Outfits

The leather jacket/skirt combo

Arguably one of Moss's most memorable paparazzi pics, we fell for this relaxed off-duty look. Combining a silk skirt, cropped leather jacket and a simple white tank, shop a 2024 version of the outfit below.

Credit: Getty Images

1.

Zara Leather Effect Cropped Biker Jacket

Zara Leather Effect Cropped Biker Jacket
Price: £49.99

www.zara.com

Description

Get Moss's look on a budget with Zara's chic cropped biker.

Zara Leather Effect Cropped Biker Jacket
Price: £49.99

www.zara.com

2.

Free People Sweet Talker Half Slip

Free People Sweet Talker Half Slip
Price: £40

www.freepeople.com

Description

Trust Free People to serve us all the retro trends.

Free People Sweet Talker Half Slip
Price: £40

www.freepeople.com

3.

Reiss Scoop Neck Jersey Vest Top

Reiss Scoop Neck Jersey Vest Top
Price: £30

www.reiss.com

Description

Invest in basics and you'll never have trouble getting dressed. Complete Kate's look with this

Reiss Scoop Neck Jersey Vest Top
Price: £30

www.reiss.com

The silver mini

Attending the De Beers/Versace 'Diamonds are Forever' show, Moss stole the show in this silver sequin Versace dress. And now, so can you – but without the designer price tag.

Credit: Getty Images

4.

Superdry Sequin Cami Mini Dress

Free People Disco Fever Sequin-Embellished Mini Dress
Price: £90

www.harveynichols.com

Description

This is, quite literally, a party in a dress.

Free People Disco Fever Sequin-Embellished Mini Dress
Price: £90

www.harveynichols.com

5.

Free People Disco Fever Sequin-Embellished Mini Dress

Free People Disco Fever Sequin-Embellished Mini Dress
Price: £90

www.harveynichols.com

Description

Another sparkly option from Free People, if you're partial to even more bling.

Free People Disco Fever Sequin-Embellished Mini Dress
Price: £90

www.harveynichols.com

The blue jeans

Sometimes, simplicity is key, and Kate's ability to breathe life into the most stripped back outfits will never get old. The main component? A perfect pair of jeans.

Credit: Getty Images

6.

Whistles Chevron Pointelle Knit

Whistles Chevron Pointelle Knit
Price: £35 (was £69)

www.whistles.com

Description

An elevated basic, recreate Kate's look with this gorgeous knit tank.

Whistles Chevron Pointelle Knit
Price: £35 (was £69)

www.whistles.com

7.

Whistles Denim Straight Leg Full Length Jean

Whistles Denim Straight Leg Full Length Jean
Price: £109

www.whistles.com

Description

Something between a straight-leg and a bootcut, nail Kate's airport aesthetic with these Whistles

Whistles Denim Straight Leg Full Length Jean
Price: £109

www.whistles.com

8.

Other Stories Leather Sock Boots

Other Stories Leather Sock Boots
Price: £145

www.stories.com

Description

If you don't already own a pair of simple black leather boots, there's no time like the present.

Other Stories Leather Sock Boots
Price: £145

www.stories.com

9.

Wolf and Badger Cowhide Crossbody/Shoulder Bag

Cowhide Crossbody/Shoulder Bag Iggy Safari/Chippendale
Price: £119 (was £170)

www.wolfandbadger.com

Description

A simple outfit calls for a statement accessory. In Moss' case, it's a leopard print bag, of course.

Cowhide Crossbody/Shoulder Bag Iggy Safari/Chippendale
Price: £119 (was £170)

www.wolfandbadger.com

The boho shirt

Kate's penchant for the 70s is no secret, and this embroidered blouse and wide-leg velvet trouser sums it up perfectly. Flowers optional.

Credit: Getty Images

10.

Monsoon Glenna Embroidered Blouse - Black

MonsoonGlenna Embroidered Blouse - Black
Price: £70

www.very.co.uk

Description

An almost exact replica of Kate's flowy blouse.

MonsoonGlenna Embroidered Blouse - Black
Price: £70

www.very.co.uk

11.

Topshop Velvet Low Rise Flare Jean

Topshop Velvet Low Rise Flare Jean
Price: £50

www.asos.com

Description

Moss was a known avid lover of Topshop (remember her collab?), so it's only right to throw a pair

Topshop Velvet Low Rise Flare Jean
Price: £50

www.asos.com

The white mini skirt

The definition of less is more, the supermodel marries a basic black top with a white mini in this simple but striking ensemble.

Credit: Getty Images

12.

COS Long Sleeve Top

Cos Long Sleeve Top
Price: £35

www.cos.com

Description

Trust COS to serve us elevated basics, galore.

Cos Long Sleeve Top
Price: £35

www.cos.com

13.

Revolve Atlas Mini Skirt

Revolve Atlas Mini Skirt
Price: £79

www.revolve.com

Description

Complete the look with this perfect micro-mini skirt from Revolve.

Revolve Atlas Mini Skirt
Price: £79

www.revolve.com

The sheer dress

The sheer slip dress Kate wore to the Elite agency party has been burned into our brains forever. We've already seen the revival of the see-through dresses from the likes of EmRata but, if you don't quite want to flash your underwear, try a skin-coloured slip underneath instead.

Credit: Getty Images

14.

Light Before Dark Morgan Glass Slip Dress

Light Before Dark Morgan Glass Slip Dress
Price: £12 (was £59)

www.urbanoutfitters.com

Description

Pair this glass slip dress with your favourite undergarments.

Light Before Dark Morgan Glass Slip Dress
Price: £12 (was £59)

www.urbanoutfitters.com

15.

Weekday Jade Sheer Sequin Tube Maxi Dress

Weekday Jade Sheer Sequin Tube Maxi Dress
Price: £89

www.asos.com

Description

A sleeveless option with a little more bling, Weekday has nailed the sheer dress trend.

Weekday Jade Sheer Sequin Tube Maxi Dress
Price: £89

www.asos.com

The leopard print coat

Kate Moss and leopard print coats is a love story for the ages - our favourite? This leopard peacoat with fur trimmings.

Credit: Getty Images

16.

Charlotte Simone Cropped Penny Dotty Mongolian Trim Jacket

Charlotte Simone Cropped Penny Dotty Mongolian Trim Jacket
Price: £325

www.danielfootwear.com

Description

The closest we could find to Kate's actual coat, Charlotte Simone is known for dramatic,

Charlotte Simone Cropped Penny Dotty Mongolian Trim Jacket
Price: £325

www.danielfootwear.com

The black sequin

All-black everything? A striking monochrome look, Moss pairs a sequin high-neck top with simple black trousers for the epitome of after-dark elegance.

Credit: Getty Images

17.

Reiss Sequin Top

Reiss Sequin Top
Price: £31 (was £110)

www.reiss.com

Description

A near exact replica, Reiss' sequin top is now just £30 in the January sales.

Reiss Sequin Top
Price: £31 (was £110)

www.reiss.com

18.

Reformation Petites Mason Pant

Reformation Petites Mason Pant
Price: £178

www.thereformation.com

Description

Finding the right pair of tailored trousers is key to finessing this look.

Reformation Petites Mason Pant
Price: £178

www.thereformation.com

The silk blouse

There's nothing more satisfying that the perfect silk blouse, and Kate's masterclass in how to style it is all you need.

19.

Reiss Silk Shirt

Reiss Silk Shirt
Price: £110 (was £198)

www.reiss.com

Description

Currently on sale for £100, start the look off with Reiss' silk shirt.

Reiss Silk Shirt
Price: £110 (was £198)

www.reiss.com

20.

Mint Velvet Grey Metallic Check Trousers

Mint Velvet Grey Metallic Check Trousers
Price: £45

mintvelvet.com

Description

These Mint Velvet trousers are work-appropriate but not too smart to wear at weekends, too.

Mint Velvet Grey Metallic Check Trousers
Price: £45

mintvelvet.com

21.

Wolf and Badger Black Leather Studded Crossbody Bag

Wolf and Badger Black Leather Studded Crossbody Bag
Price: £204 (was £226)

www.wolfandbadger.com

Description

Inject some edge into the outfit with Wolf & Badger's studded crossbody.

Wolf and Badger Black Leather Studded Crossbody Bag
Price: £204 (was £226)

www.wolfandbadger.com

The classic tee

We've never seen someone make a basic grey tee look quite so good. Pair with a statement bag and your favourite jeans, and you've got yourself a Kate Moss classic.

Credit: g

22.

Agolde Drew Tee

Agolde Drew Tee
Price: £55 (was £88)

www.revolve.com

Description

Choosing the right fit is essential, and Agolde's drew tee falls just. right.

Agolde Drew Tee
Price: £55 (was £88)

www.revolve.com

23.

River Island Blue High Waisted Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans

River Island Blue High Waisted Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Price: £38

www.riverisland.com

Description

River Island has a seriously impressive range of jeans – this relaxed straight leg is almost

River Island Blue High Waisted Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Price: £38

www.riverisland.com

24.

Kara Mini Crystal-Mesh Shoulder Bag

Kara Mini Crystal-Mesh Shoulder Bag
Price: £350

www.matchesfashion.com

Description

Just like Kate, elevate this look with a statement bag of your choosing.

Kara Mini Crystal-Mesh Shoulder Bag
Price: £350

www.matchesfashion.com

25.

Jigsaw Skinny Leather Belt

Jigsaw Skinny Leather Belt
Price: £60

www.jigsaw-online.com

Description

We're bringing brown belts back for 2024, and this Jigsaw option is a classic.

Jigsaw Skinny Leather Belt
Price: £60

www.jigsaw-online.com

Marina Avraam is the Deputy Commerce Editor for Grazia. Hobbies include (but not limited to) finding the best designer dupes, buying every iteration of the adidas gazelles and listening to celeb podcasts every hour of every day.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us