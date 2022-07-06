Kate Middleton Wears Her Favourite Pair Of £150 Sunglasses To Watch The Polo

It's been a hectic week of sporting events if you're Kate Middleton. Yesterday she was at Wimbledon - blessing the stands with a splendid display of polka dots - and today it was to Egham, where she and her husband attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup. Naturally, she's a pro at spectator sports - and if there's one thing we've learnt from her courtside outfits, it's that you always need a pair of sunglasses.

©Getty

For both today's and yesterday's looks, Middleton chose a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses from Finlay. Big but not too big - and featuring an ever-so-slight cat's eye silhouette - they're the perfect frame to get you through a jam-packed summer of sports days, weddings, barbecues and holidays.

©Getty

At the polo, she paired the relatively affordable sunnies with a white-and-black dress from Emilia Wickstead, joining the long line of celebrities who have been taking white summer dresses for a spin (Sienna Miller, Nicola Coughlan, Lashana Lynch, we could go on). Dig yours out - and don't forget the frames.