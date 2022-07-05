Kate Middleton Just Wore This Summer’s Biggest Trend To Wimbledon

Wimbledon's royal box is a revolving door of stylish spectators, but none more so than Kate Middleton. As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Middleton is used to serving up style aces from the stands. And for today's outing on Centre Court, she relied on an old favourite: a blue-and-white polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich.

Kate Middleton wearing Alessandra Rich ©Getty

She actually wore the dress as recently as June 5, when she attended a Platinum Jubilee Lunch, and has scarcely been seen out of spots all summer. At Royal Ascot, Middleton channeled Princess Diana, arriving in yet another dress from Alessandra Rich (the designer has truly found a loyal fan in the Duchess). If our calculations are correct, she owns a grand total of four polka dot dresses of Rich's. And she isn't the only fan of spots.

Zara's latest polka dot dress hasn't gone as viral as the last one (yet!) but has already found a fanbase on TikTok. Meghan Markle has also worn polka dots, styling a pussy-bow blouse with white shorts to attend the polo. It's official: spots are the new stripes.