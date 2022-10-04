  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

Kaia Gerber’s New Collection For Zara Has All The ’90s Hits – And Prices Start From £22.99

From slip dresses to tank tops...

Kaia x Zara
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Classic and yet cool, Kaia Gerber's wardrobe never tries too hard. Its cornerstones are borrowed from the '90s - leather blazers, straight-leg jeans and neat shoulder bags - and work in tandem to create a look that is timeless as opposed to trend-led (although, of course, that decade is very much still A Mood). If this is all sounding like an ideal approach to autumn, you'll be pleased to hear that she's just collaborated with Zara - and the 30-piece collection is ever bit as effortless as what's hanging in her wardrobe.

Kaia x Zara
©Fabien Baron

'My starting point for this collaboration was to ask if it is possible to do a collection that has everything you would ever need in your closet. If you were traveling and packed an entire collection, could it cover every possible need that you had? I think we’ve achieved that,' she said - and it's a fair assertion. With its pared-back colour palette of black, cream, biscuit - and fabric choices that include coated black denim as well as leather - everything can be worn with everything, whether you're heading for a brunch date or a wedding (yes, Gerber has a great evening-before-the-big day dress for brides).

©Fabien Baron

The coated jeans, which are £59.99 and look a little leather battered leather trousers, are already selling well, while the matching jacket, also £59.99, has a collarless neckline that looks very like the vintage versions everyone's wearing at Paris Fashion Week. In terms of sleek winter outerwear, the collection's single-breasted camel coat, £129.99, is an evergreen style that will see you through this cold-weather season (and then next five, at least).

Gallery

SHOP: Kaia Gerber's Collection For Zara

Satin Dress
1 of 21

Coated Jacket
2 of 21

Leather Crop Top
3 of 21

Leather Coat
4 of 21

Denim Jacket
5 of 21

Straight Jeans
6 of 21

Wool-Blend Coat
7 of 21

Coated Jeans
8 of 21

Cropped Hoodie
9 of 21

Satin Blazer
10 of 21

Satin Trousers
11 of 21

Wool-Blend Top With Open Back
12 of 21

Pinstripe Trousers
13 of 21

Wool-Blend Top With Open Back
14 of 21

Knit Crop Top
15 of 21

Knit Cut-Out Shorts
16 of 21

Leather Midi Skirt
17 of 21

Oversize Blazer
18 of 21

Leather Belt
19 of 21

Leather Knee-High Cowboy Boots
20 of 21

Leather Trainers
21 of 21

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us