Kaia Gerber’s New Collection For Zara Has All The ’90s Hits – And Prices Start From £22.99

Classic and yet cool, Kaia Gerber's wardrobe never tries too hard. Its cornerstones are borrowed from the '90s - leather blazers, straight-leg jeans and neat shoulder bags - and work in tandem to create a look that is timeless as opposed to trend-led (although, of course, that decade is very much still A Mood). If this is all sounding like an ideal approach to autumn, you'll be pleased to hear that she's just collaborated with Zara - and the 30-piece collection is ever bit as effortless as what's hanging in her wardrobe.

©Fabien Baron

'My starting point for this collaboration was to ask if it is possible to do a collection that has everything you would ever need in your closet. If you were traveling and packed an entire collection, could it cover every possible need that you had? I think we’ve achieved that,' she said - and it's a fair assertion. With its pared-back colour palette of black, cream, biscuit - and fabric choices that include coated black denim as well as leather - everything can be worn with everything, whether you're heading for a brunch date or a wedding (yes, Gerber has a great evening-before-the-big day dress for brides).

The coated jeans, which are £59.99 and look a little leather battered leather trousers, are already selling well, while the matching jacket, also £59.99, has a collarless neckline that looks very like the vintage versions everyone's wearing at Paris Fashion Week. In terms of sleek winter outerwear, the collection's single-breasted camel coat, £129.99, is an evergreen style that will see you through this cold-weather season (and then next five, at least).