Hailey Bieber And Emrata’s Favourite Affordable Bag Brand Has Just Released Shoes

What do Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski all have in common? Aside from the obvious fact they’re all models with enviable wardrobes, a common denominator is their love for LA label, JW Pei. After all being spotted wearing the ruched Gabbi bag in a variety of colours, you’ll be pleased to know the brand is accessible to mere mortals, too.

Forget accessories with a four-figure price tag, the supers have backed the affordable label since it launched in 2017. With a high-end aesthetic but a high-street price tag (all bags are under £100, FYI), you’d be forgiven for thinking they’re as expensive as they look. But there’s nothing we love more than a fashion find that’ll fool everyone, so boy do have some good news for you: JW Pei has just dropped its first-ever footwear collection.

After the success of the bags among A-listers, fashion editors and influencers, husband and wife founders, Steph and Yang Pei, have branched out in the accessories world with a shoe collection. The first drop, that’s still very fitting for summer, is an edit of seven fun, bright and bold sandal styles. Still super affordable at £89-£129, each design is available in a variety of fruity hues, and they also come in half sizes – the dream!

So, whether it’s the Talia puffy heeled thong sandal in Barbiecore pink or zesty lime, the Piper jelly sandal in coffee or peach, or the Maeve mule in the grass green that's just been seen on Brad Pitt or classic white, there’s something to suit everyone. We can already imagine Megan Fox, Kendall Jenner and co incorporating these into their existing warm-weather wardrobes. With this in mind, it’s time to get one step ahead of the most stylish women around, so we suggest getting a pedi re-refresh before adding these sandals to basket. As the saying goes – run, don’t walk!

Psst, we’ve also been given a sneak peek at the new pre-fall ‘22 bag that’s about to drop, and no doubt it’ll be seen on every celeb arm for autumn. More soon, but for now, shop the shoe collection below…