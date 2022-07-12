The Handbag Loved By Emily Ratajkowski And Gigi Hadid Is £71 In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

When there's talk of 'It' bags, as they've become known, it tends to be accompanied with a four-figure price tag. Celebrities have long been associated with such expensive accessories – some have even acted as the namesake for some of the world's most famous bags (Hermès named its Kelly bag after Grace and its Birkin after Jane). But there's one bag currently so popular with celebrities that some have it in multiple colours – and it's less than £100. In fact, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, this very bag, the Gabbi, now starts from just £71.20.
SHOP: The Best JW Pei Handbags To Shop In The Amazon Prime Day Sale
1. Gabbi Ruched Handbag, WAS £89 NOW £71.20
View offer
2. Gabbi Ruched Handbag, WAS £89 NOW £71.20
View offer
3. Gabbi Ruched Handbag, WAS £89 NOW £71.20
View offer
4. Joy Shoulder Bag, WAS £89 NOW £71.20
View offer
5. Joy Shoulder Bag, WAS £89 NOW £71.20
View offer
6. Eva Shoulder Handbag, WAS £59 NOW £47.20
View offer
7. Eva Shoulder Handbag, WAS £59 NOW £47.20
View offer
8. Lily Shoulder Bag Purse, WAS £69 NOW £55.20
View offer
9. Lily Shoulder Bag Purse, WAS £69 NOW £55.20
View offer
The label in question? JW Pei. Irina Shayk first carried its Gabbi, the pleasingly-shaped handbag with a ruched handle that fits snugly around the shoulder. The LA-based brand was founded by a husband and wife duo and only uses recycled plastic and vegan leather for its creations.
Emily Ratajkowski has the very same bag in several colours, including the bright orange and yellow versions. Not only has she been photographed out and about with it, she also posted a series of pictures on Instagram, posing up a storm with the sunny-hued bag.
Then there's Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, all of whom have carried versions of the Gabbi.