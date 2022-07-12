The Handbag Loved By Emily Ratajkowski And Gigi Hadid Is £71 In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

When there's talk of 'It' bags, as they've become known, it tends to be accompanied with a four-figure price tag. Celebrities have long been associated with such expensive accessories – some have even acted as the namesake for some of the world's most famous bags (Hermès named its Kelly bag after Grace and its Birkin after Jane). But there's one bag currently so popular with celebrities that some have it in multiple colours – and it's less than £100. In fact, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, this very bag, the Gabbi, now starts from just £71.20.