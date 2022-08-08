  1. Home
John Lewis Is Predicting That These Will Be The Top 10 Toys For Christmas 2022

From an ice cream cart to a robot that can draw.

John Lewis Christmas toys
by Natalie Hammond
Posted

Christmas is round the corner. Yes, it's still August, but you'd be surprised how quickly summer will turn to winter (spoiler alert: it happens every year). And as always, but perhaps particularly in 2022, it will pay to spread the cost of gifts over several months instead of taking the hit in December. John Lewis, along with a team of little helpers, has predicted what will be the top toys for Christmas 2022.

Following extensive research (read: playtime) by a panel of experts (read: kids), hundreds were whittled down to just 10. And lest you think we're jumping the gun, the retailer has also revealed that sales of baubles, as well as faux trees, are triple in comparison to the same time last year. Without further ado, here are the top 10.

Gallery

SEE: The Top 10 Toys Of Christmas 2022

Hot Wheels, Ultimate Garage Track Set Bundle With Hot Wheels Character Cars
1 of 10

I'm A Stylist, Styling Head, Available From September
2 of 10

Jiggly Pets, Pink Pup, Available From September
3 of 10

Wooden Pizzeria, Available From September
4 of 10

Le Mieux, Pony, Available From September
5 of 10

LEGO, Creator Expert Santa's Visit
6 of 10

Wooden Workbench, Available From September
7 of 10

Play-Doh, Ice Cream Cart, Available From August
8 of 10

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse, Book And Film
9 of 10

Vtech JotBot, The Smart Drawing Robot
10 of 10

