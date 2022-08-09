Did Jennifer Lopez Just Copy The Love Islanders With Her Sunglasses?

Jennifer Lopez has got back from her honeymoon in Europe. And while it wasn't one of the many (many) glamorous stops along the way, it looks like she might have brought back a souvenir from the Villa. Because she was just spotted in LA, heading into a dance studio, wearing a tie-dye tracksuit and sunglasses from Quay. Quay, in case you weren't aware, is only the official sunglasses outfitter of Love Island . Has J.Lo been tuning in?!

She's in excellent company if she has (Lizzo is a paid-up member of the fan club). But back to the sunglasses. Not one to fade into the background when it comes to her accessories, J.Lo chose the Chain Reaction, a giant pair of pink shades with gold links on the arms, which is still available to buy for £49. If you're looking to make a statement on your sun lounger - and are mourning the end of Love Island - we can't think of a better buy.