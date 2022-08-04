  1. Home
Jane Fonda’s Fabulous New Collab With H&M Will Make You Think Twice About Fitnesswear

Chic and comfortable, whatever kind of exercise you're into.

by Natalie Hammond |
She's on the your screens in Grace & Frankie, but (way) before she played the uptight-but-loveable-and-seriously-glamorous Grace, Jane Fonda was the queen of the workout video. So as a lifelong 'mover', who better to team up with H&M Move, the high street store's activewear line, on a new collection of what they're calling 'movewear'.

'I’ve spent a lot of my own life getting people to move and was naturally drawn to the mission of H&M Move to get the whole world moving, I also really liked their philosophy of ‘movewear’ over ‘sportswear.’ To me, it’s not about sports or being the most athletic. It’s about giving your body the kind of movement it needs to stay healthy so it can take care of you,' she said.

Fonda's campaign co-star is JaQuel Knight, the famous choreographer who's worked with Beyoncé, and is responsible for several of the dance numbers at a little thing called the Superbowl. Together they're celebrating all kinds of movement. And once you see the collection, maybe the thought of a morning walk will seem a little more tempting. The high-necked sports bra and leggings - monogrammed in black and white - which will definitely be the chicest set in your collection. The running shorts, which have cycling shorts-style support underneath, are also top of our wish list. Keep scrolling to shop the collection.

Gallery

SHOP: H&amp;M Move

Monogram-Print Sports Bra
1 of 10

Monogram-Print Running Tights
2 of 10

Regular Fit Reversible Track Pants
3 of 10

Relaxed Fit Reversible Track Jacket
4 of 10

Double-Layered Running Shorts
5 of 10

Regular Fit Reversible Track Pants
6 of 10

Running Top
7 of 10

Regular Fit Short-Sleeved Running Top
8 of 10

Regular Fit Fast-Drying Running Jacket
9 of 10

Running Cap
10 of 10

