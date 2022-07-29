Here Are All The Fabulous Outfits From Beyoncé’s New Album

If anyone can do fashion with a capital F, it's Beyoncé. So when her latest album, Renaissance, finally dropped, it's no surprise that it arrived with some spectacular accompanying artwork. Writing on Beyonce.com, where all the images have been shared, she wrote: 'To all of my fans, I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.' If you haven't yet seen the outfits, let me tell you: you will definitely want to release the wiggle. In one, she's riding that now-famous spangled horse wearing a barely-there crystal bodysuit and a cowboy hat. In another, she's wearing what can only be described as a winged breastplate. It's all next-level fabulous and the product of her relationship with stylist Marni Senofonte, @marnixmarni to her 400,000 followers on Instagram, who has created some serious style magic with Renaissance. (Don't be surprised if little references start appearing under a disco ball near you: sheer stockings worn with stiletto pumps, for example, and cowboy hats, obviously.)
One of the most iconic looks, a sculpted crystal bodysuit with fringes and feathers, is by Giannina Azar. The Dominican-Lebanese designer truly outdid herself.
One of the most arresting images from the album's artwork was this one: Queen Bey holding court beneath a huge disco ball, one silver sleeve shooting into the air. The metallic gown is Gucci - and fittingly majestic, don't you think?
Beyoncé is on excellent terms with the team at Schiaparelli - remember her look at last year's Grammy Awards? - and chose this moulded leather bustier with conical breasts for Renaissance.
This horned bodysuit is by Luis De Javier. The Spanish designer has also dressed Cardi B, Julia, Kim Kardashian and RiRi - and seeks to 'send a message of freedom and empowerment'.
Blend bodycon and body armour and you get this breastplate gown from Mugler. Designed by the house's creative director, Casey Cadwallader, Bey styled the look with knife-sharp stilettos from Jimmy Choo.
Dolce & Gabbana's red vinyl puffer coat is giving us power shoulders and then some.