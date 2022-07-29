Here Are All The Fabulous Outfits From Beyoncé’s New Album

If anyone can do fashion with a capital F, it's Beyoncé. So when her latest album, Renaissance, finally dropped, it's no surprise that it arrived with some spectacular accompanying artwork. Writing on Beyonce.com, where all the images have been shared, she wrote: 'To all of my fans, I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.' If you haven't yet seen the outfits, let me tell you: you will definitely want to release the wiggle. In one, she's riding that now-famous spangled horse wearing a barely-there crystal bodysuit and a cowboy hat. In another, she's wearing what can only be described as a winged breastplate. It's all next-level fabulous and the product of her relationship with stylist Marni Senofonte, @marnixmarni to her 400,000 followers on Instagram, who has created some serious style magic with Renaissance. (Don't be surprised if little references start appearing under a disco ball near you: sheer stockings worn with stiletto pumps, for example, and cowboy hats, obviously.)