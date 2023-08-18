  1. Home|
Should I Buy The Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino Bag?

Why the Jacquemus' Le Grande Bambino is top of our wish list.

Jacquemus le grande bambino
by Julia Harvey |
Posted

Every once in a while, an accessory arrives that we simply can't get enough of. Enter; the Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag. Top of our lust list, the Bambino, which has gained a cult following in the past few seasons. Earning its status as a true 'It' bag loved by A-listers and the fashion-pack alike. Thinking of investing in a Jacquemus bag? Here's everything you need to know.

The style lends itself perfectly for both daytime and evening outfits - a detachable long strap means it can easily be worn as a cross-body bag, which means it's perfect to pop on over any outfit. Or, switch it up and wear as a cute top-handle handbag, ideal for party-ready 'fits, date nights or as the plus one to your next wedding guest outfit.

Mica Argañaraz jacquemus le grande bambino
Getty Images ©Getty

What colours does it come in?

If you're finding it hard to pick your favourite colour - seriously, there are 19 colour-ways, it's a tough choice - we recommend sticking with classic black. That way you'll know it will go with pretty much your entire wardrobe, plus, you're much less likely to ever 'go off' the colour. Our other favourites? The creamy ivory shade which is perfect for summer or the hot fuchsia pink - ideal for any Barbiecore fans out there.

How big is the Grande Bambino bag?

Coming in at 23.5cm x 13cm, the Grande Bambino is slightly bigger than previous styles from Jacquemus, meaning you can easily fit in all your essentials without cramming it full. The roomier size will easily house your phone, keys, sunglasses and any other general bag junk we love to carry around. Plus, there's a detachable strap so, even though the larger size, wou can still wear this as a cross-body style - ideal for days out and about.

Getty Images

How much is it?

Price-wise, whilst still high-end, compared with other cult-favourite designer 'It' bags - which come with a pricetag of thousands - Jacquemus has kept its prices on the lower end of the scale. The Jacquemus Grand Bambino varies slightly on the material and colour, the most cost-effective version to invest in is the classic black or white as these are the cheapest options, plus these shades will go with everything in your wardrobe. So, if you're looking at cost-per-wear power - stick to something plain.

So, why invest? Well, the beauty of a luxury designer bag means that the quality is a given. The Bambino is crafted in Italy using carefully selected leathers. This baby will last! Plus, this style has already proved its staying power, so you know you'll be season for plenty of seasons to come.

SHOP: Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino Bag

1. Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino In White

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino white
Price: £680

www.ssense.com

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino white

2. Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino In Black

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag black
Price: £700

www.harveynichols.com

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag black

3. Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino In Beige Suede

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag Suede
Price: £700

www.ssense.com

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag Suede

4. Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino In Pink

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag pink
Price: £700

www.ssense.com

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag pink

5. <meta charset="utf-8">Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino In Brown

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag brown
Price: £700

www.ssense.com

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag brown

6. Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino In Khaki

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag khaki
Price: £700

www.ssense.com

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag khaki

7. Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino In Yellow

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag yellow
Price: £700

www.ssense.com

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag yellow

8. Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino In Tan

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino tan
Price: £700

www.ssense.com

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino tan

9. <meta charset="utf-8">Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino In Red

jacquemus le grand bambino red
Price: £710

www.farfetch.com

jacquemus le grand bambino red

10. <meta charset="utf-8">Jacquemus <meta charset="utf-8">Le Grand Bambino Leather In Pale Blue

Jacquemus Bambino Leather Tote Bag in Pale Blue
Price: £752

www.farfetch.com

Jacquemus Bambino Leather Tote Bag in Pale Blue

11. <meta charset="utf-8">Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino Leather In Chocolate Brown

Jacquemus Bambino Leather Tote Bag in Chocolate Brown
Price: £710

www.farfetch.com

Jacquemus Bambino Leather Tote Bag in Chocolate Brown

12. Jacquemus Le Bambino In Pale Pink

jacquemus le grande bambino pale pink
Price: £730

www.farfetch.com

jacquemus le grande bambino pale pink

13. <meta charset="utf-8">Jacquemus Bambino Leather Tote Bag In Navy

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag navy
Price: £700

www.ssense.com

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag navy
