Should I Buy The Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino Bag?

Every once in a while, an accessory arrives that we simply can't get enough of. Enter; the Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino bag. Top of our lust list, the Bambino, which has gained a cult following in the past few seasons. Earning its status as a true 'It' bag loved by A-listers and the fashion-pack alike. Thinking of investing in a Jacquemus bag? Here's everything you need to know.

The style lends itself perfectly for both daytime and evening outfits - a detachable long strap means it can easily be worn as a cross-body bag, which means it's perfect to pop on over any outfit. Or, switch it up and wear as a cute top-handle handbag, ideal for party-ready 'fits, date nights or as the plus one to your next wedding guest outfit.

What colours does it come in?

If you're finding it hard to pick your favourite colour - seriously, there are 19 colour-ways, it's a tough choice - we recommend sticking with classic black. That way you'll know it will go with pretty much your entire wardrobe, plus, you're much less likely to ever 'go off' the colour. Our other favourites? The creamy ivory shade which is perfect for summer or the hot fuchsia pink - ideal for any Barbiecore fans out there.

How big is the Grande Bambino bag?

Coming in at 23.5cm x 13cm, the Grande Bambino is slightly bigger than previous styles from Jacquemus, meaning you can easily fit in all your essentials without cramming it full. The roomier size will easily house your phone, keys, sunglasses and any other general bag junk we love to carry around. Plus, there's a detachable strap so, even though the larger size, wou can still wear this as a cross-body style - ideal for days out and about.

How much is it?

Price-wise, whilst still high-end, compared with other cult-favourite designer 'It' bags - which come with a pricetag of thousands - Jacquemus has kept its prices on the lower end of the scale. The Jacquemus Grand Bambino varies slightly on the material and colour, the most cost-effective version to invest in is the classic black or white as these are the cheapest options, plus these shades will go with everything in your wardrobe. So, if you're looking at cost-per-wear power - stick to something plain.

So, why invest? Well, the beauty of a luxury designer bag means that the quality is a given. The Bambino is crafted in Italy using carefully selected leathers. This baby will last! Plus, this style has already proved its staying power, so you know you'll be season for plenty of seasons to come.