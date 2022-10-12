13 Inclusive Underwear Brands Who Cater To All Skin Tones

While we love a pop of colour or print, there are times when your trusty fuchsia bra or favourite leopard print pants just won't cut it - no matter how comfy they may be. If you choose to wear a bra, having a skin-coloured set will be an essential addition to your underwear drawer. A set to rely on when it comes to wearing that slightly sheer dress you’ve been waiting to slip on all year or one that won’t show tell-tale lace through a crisp white tee.

Too often, however, lingerie only comes in three colours; white, black and a peachy pink shade often referred to as 'nude'. But nude underwear isn't a 'one shade fits all' situation.

Brands like Nubian Skin, founded by Ade Hassan in 2014, have been creating amazing nude underwear for Black and brown skin. Nubian Skin's range of knickers, shorts, bras, hosiery, and shapewear not only offers four shades but also carries B–G cup and 3XL–XS sizes. US label Nude Barre offers a shade matching service so you can find exactly the right tone to suit your skin. On the high street, Marks & Spencer has, more recently, changed its basic ranges to include five different skin tones of knickers and bras with the Rosie line, designed by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, now offering a wider range for Black and brown skin.

For comfy crop tops and shapewear for all occasions, try Skims, whose wide range of styles – there are even asymmetric shapewear shorts that you can wear under dresses with a super high thigh split – offers a core collection of nine skin tones alongside their seasonal colourways.

There is still an awfully long way to go before brands catch up on the need for a full range of skin tones - you only need to search 'nipple covers' to see how many pink options appear instantly - but scroll below to see and shop some of the most inclusive underwear brands out there now…

Gallery SHOP: Inclusive Underwear Brands For All Skin Tones 1 of 13 Cosabella's range of underwear covers all the basics and beyond in nine different shades. We recommend the Soire triangle bralette and boyshorts for the ultimate comfy set. 2 of 13 M&S has introduced new shades to its underwear ranges. The Flexifit™ wired T-shirt bra is an everyday essential you'll come back to again and again. 3 of 13 A go-to for nude underwear that doesn't just mean black, white, and pink. Alongside bras and knickers, take your pick from shapewear, slips, and sheer tights to suit Black and brown skin tones. 4 of 13 Ann Summers' new bodysuit collection features bodystockings, bodies, underwear, and stockings in five different shades. 5 of 13 Freya's Idol balcony bra provides the perfect amount of support, coverage and lift for cup sizes B through to HH and is available in three skin tones. 6 of 13 Nude Barre

Specialising in bodywear and all types of hosiery, Nude Barre, founded by Erin Carpenter, offers an amazing 12 shades to pick from along with a 'find your shade' quiz to help you find your perfect match. 7 of 13 Luxury lingerie label Agent Provocateur knows a thing or two about fancy pants. For its new Lorna collection, along with the usual red and black, the sets also come in three shades of nude. 8 of 13 Designed to be worn as an adhesive bra, Buub's body tape allows you to feel secure using as much or as little as you'd like. Their classic body tape is available in three shades and works with sizes A-C and D+. 9 of 13 With a seemingly never-ending catalogue of styles, Skims is your go-to for shades and statement silhouettes. We love this plunge bra and hipster brief combo for ultimate comfort. 10 of 13 Created by Queen RiRi to work for all bodies, there are plenty of shades for you to select from. Plus, if you become a VIP member you can get two bras for £24! 11 of 13 Designed by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for her Rosie line at Marks & Spencer, the latest collection of pretty lace bras is now available in four shades of nude and offers cup sizes A-H. 12 of 13 Offering three different skin tones and available in cup sizes E to K, this lingerie sets works hard and looks amazing. 13 of 13 Nippies by B-Six are the answer to the sea of powdery pink nipple covers that line the shelves. These reusable adhesive nipple covers can be worn up to 30 times if cared for properly and are available in four shades.