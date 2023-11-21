These High Street Jeans Have Sold Out Three Times – But They’re Back And On Sale For Black Friday

These High Street Jeans Have Sold Out Three Times – But They're Back And They're In The Black Friday Sale

When it comes to shopping, few things are as arduous as trying to find jeans that fit and feel good. Sizes tend to vary brand to brand and denim is not the most forgiving of materials, at the best of times. So, when someone recommends brilliant jeans, I really do pay attention. It's not just someone who has waxed lyrical about Hush's Lya jeans, though, it's many, many people.

With their wide leg, slouchy fit, perhaps the reason these jeans are so popular is that they sit somewhere between relaxed tailoring and jeans. Made from a cotton-lyocell mix, they're much softer than a lot of denim, which ensures they're incredibly comfortable.

@gracelotti

Hush has already sold out of the jeans three (!) times this autumn/winter, already selling 50% more than its last best-selling style of jeans. No mean feat when the winter hasn't even really started yet.

@shaunamcgregor<br>