Holly Willoughby And Kate Middleton Have This Festive Frock, And You Can Still Buy It In Time For Christmas

Red, sparkly and it even has long sleeves.

Holly Willoughby Needle & Thread dress
by Charlotte Pavitt |
Posted

When Holly Willoughby wears the same dress as Kate Middleton, you know you're onto a winner. The dress in question? Needle & Thread's Aurora - a holly berry red, spangled dress with long sleeves that is still available to buy for £460. Willoughby wore it last year to kick off '12 days of sparkle' on This Morning; Middleton wore it way back when in 2020.

Willoughby's on-screen style is a huge hit with fans - whether it’s a fun, floral style from one of her fave brands Ghost or the latest M&S must-have, the woman knows a sell-out hit when she sees one. And if you weren't already feeling festive, this dress might just get you in the mood for Christmas.

Gallery

BUY: Holly And Kate's Christmas Dress

Needle & Thread, Aurora Ballerina Dress
1 of 1

The red sequin dress from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, Needle & Thread - in fact the royal wore the exact same dress back in 2020 - and is still available in sizes 4-22 (8, 12 and 14 are out of stock) for £460.

Kate Middleton in Needle & Thread
Kate Middleton in Needle &amp; Thread
Gallery

SHOP: All Of Holly Willoughby's Dresses

Holly Willoughby best dresses Coco Fennell, Blue Daisy Dolly Dress, £149
1 of 15

Holly Willoughby best dresses Nobody's Child, Serena Mini Dress, £65
2 of 15

Winona Mini Dress in Graphic Daisy with BCI Cotton
3 of 15

Holly Willoughby best dresses Joe Brown, The Maybelle Shirt Dress, £60
4 of 15

Holly Willoughby best dresses Needle & Thread, Aurora Ballerina Dress, £435
5 of 15

Haskell Yellow Daisy Print Lace Collar Silk Shirt Dress
6 of 15

Holly Willoughby best dresses Ghost, Wynn Dress, WAS £169 NOW £98
7 of 15

Holly Willoughby best dresses Hobbs, Maribella Silk Dress, WAS £269 NOW £209
8 of 15

Holly Willoughby best dresses Albaray, Spot Ruffle Collar Midi Dress, WAS £89 NOW £45
9 of 15

Holly Willoughby best dresses Queens of Archive, Marianne Rosa Dress, £180
10 of 15

Holly Willoughby best dresses Realisation Par, The Alba, £235
11 of 15

Holly Willoughby best dresses Dai, Happiness Is A Shirt Dress White, £275
12 of 15

Holly Willoughby best dresses Nobody's Child, Felicia Midi Dress, £27
13 of 15

Holly Willoughby best dresses Rixo, Ellen Collared Shirt Dress With Lace Trim, £285
14 of 15

Fellini Blue and Cream Tropical Print Cotton Shirt Dress
15 of 15

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us