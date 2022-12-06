Holly Willoughby And Kate Middleton Have This Festive Frock, And You Can Still Buy It In Time For Christmas

When Holly Willoughby wears the same dress as Kate Middleton, you know you're onto a winner. The dress in question? Needle & Thread's Aurora - a holly berry red, spangled dress with long sleeves that is still available to buy for £460. Willoughby wore it last year to kick off '12 days of sparkle' on This Morning; Middleton wore it way back when in 2020.

Willoughby's on-screen style is a huge hit with fans - whether it’s a fun, floral style from one of her fave brands Ghost or the latest M&S must-have, the woman knows a sell-out hit when she sees one. And if you weren't already feeling festive, this dress might just get you in the mood for Christmas.

Gallery BUY: Holly And Kate's Christmas Dress 1 of 1

The red sequin dress from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, Needle & Thread - in fact the royal wore the exact same dress back in 2020 - and is still available in sizes 4-22 (8, 12 and 14 are out of stock) for £460.

Kate Middleton in Needle & Thread