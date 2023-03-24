This Denim H&M Dress Sold Out In Minutes

It may be 23 years ago, but we’re still thinking about the moment Justin and Britney arrived at the American Music Awards wearing his and hers denim looks. The then couple created one of the most iconic double denim duos of all time. While Justin wore the Canadian tuxedo (jeans and a jacket) complete with a denim cowboy hat and wrap sunglasses, Britney opted for a maxi denim bandeau dress with a co-ordinating bag. These outfits have gone down in history since 2001, and we have news for you: the Britney denim dress is back.

©Getty

Starting a trend, other A-listers including Becyoncé also tried out the denim dress in the early Noughties, wearing a deconstructed mini version on MTV in 2002. It was a thing, and the strapless denim dress – alongside the denim maxi skirt – is now one of the most sought-after items for spring/summer 2023 – yep, really!

©Getty

While we couldn’t have predicted this major comeback, we are happy about its return. And this time round, there’s one particular high street dress that’s caused a stampede. The latest H&M Studio collection launched earlier this month, and the £99.99 denim maxi dress was one of the first items to sell out within a matter of minutes.

Fanny Ekstrand was one of the lucky ones to get it, wearing it over a white roll neck and honouring Britney and Justin’s dedication to double denim by teaming with a denim jacket.

Stylist Nana Acheampong also managed to get her hands on the sell-out H&M dress, wearing it with a bright pink River Island bomber.

The sad news is this dress won’t be coming back in stock * sob * . Fear not, though, as we’ve found some alternatives if you missed out. Also, we’ve seen the Studio style on resale sites such as eBay and Depop, so keep a lookout!

Keep going to try out the Britney and Beyoncé-approved denim strapless dress trend.