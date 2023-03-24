This Denim H&M Dress Sold Out In Minutes

It may be 23 years ago, but we’re still thinking about the moment Justin and Britney arrived at the American Music Awards wearing his and hers denim looks. The then couple created one of the most iconic double denim duos of all time. While Justin wore the Canadian tuxedo (jeans and a jacket) complete with a denim cowboy hat and wrap sunglasses, Britney opted for a maxi denim bandeau dress with a co-ordinating bag. These outfits have gone down in history since 2001, and we have news for you: the Britney denim dress is back.
Starting a trend, other A-listers including Becyoncé also tried out the denim dress in the early Noughties, wearing a deconstructed mini version on MTV in 2002. It was a thing, and the strapless denim dress – alongside the denim maxi skirt – is now one of the most sought-after items for spring/summer 2023 – yep, really!
While we couldn’t have predicted this major comeback, we are happy about its return. And this time round, there’s one particular high street dress that’s caused a stampede. The latest H&M Studio collection launched earlier this month, and the £99.99 denim maxi dress was one of the first items to sell out within a matter of minutes.
Fanny Ekstrand was one of the lucky ones to get it, wearing it over a white roll neck and honouring Britney and Justin’s dedication to double denim by teaming with a denim jacket.
Stylist Nana Acheampong also managed to get her hands on the sell-out H&M dress, wearing it with a bright pink River Island bomber.
The sad news is this dress won’t be coming back in stock *sob*. Fear not, though, as we’ve found some alternatives if you missed out. Also, we’ve seen the Studio style on resale sites such as eBay and Depop, so keep a lookout!
Keep going to try out the Britney and Beyoncé-approved denim strapless dress trend.
SHOP: The Best Denim Dresses
We can always rely on Reformation to deliver the goods when it comes to great dresses. This indigo version, in stretch denim, is one you can wear for day with trainers and for after-dark with a sparkly bag and heels.
If a mini is more your vibe, Topshop’s style is the one to go for. We’re imagining it with an oversized bomber jacket and chunky sandals.
Ticking off two trends in one fell swoop, this rose-adorned denim dress is a style you’ll want to cherish forever. We think Carrie Bradshaw would love this one, too!
For a night out, try this mini with a leather jacket, platform heels and a shoulder bag. You could also layer it over a mesh top to make it more daytime-ready.
If you don’t want to go strapless, this halter-neck midi from Stradivarius still gives that throwback look.