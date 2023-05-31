The Ganni Sale Has Started And Is Full Of Buys To Get You In The Summer Mood

Newsflash! The Ganni sale has started. And with up to 40% off, you won't want to hang around for long (although, having said that, stocks are looking very healthy by sale standards).

By now, I don't need to tell you about the joys of Ganni. The Scandi brand has a global fan base so loyal that it even has its own hashtag (#gannigirls), a virtual signifier which currently has over 99,000 posts on Instagram. Own an oversized collar? Whether or not it's Ganni, you have the label to thank for the worldwide appeal of that trend.

In fact, there are many trends it has helped to propagate around the world, many of which would, in any other hands, have been completely polarising. When Ganni makes sweater vests, hiking boots and knitted berets, however, they seem entirely covetable.

Whether you're a long term #gannigirl or not, you may be interested to know that the brand's mid-season sale has just started. And while that means that many of its sweater vests, ankle boots and jumpers are available for less (there's no harm in looking ahead to next season now) there's also a wealth of summer buys that you'll want to wear this week and beyond.

From keep-cool midi dresses to denim co-ords to swimwear to accessories, there's everything you need to not just be comfortable in these temperatures but well dressed, too.

1. Ganni, Seersucker Check Maxi Smock Dress Buy now Description Ganni's checked dresses have achieved legendary status over the past few years. Invest and you'll ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Ganni, Pillow Baguette Bag Buy now Description This cute little shoulder bag comes in an array of candy colours and sits snugly under the armpit. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Ganni, Green Crinkled Satin Midi Dress Buy now Description This would be a chic, not to mention comfortable choice, for summer's wedding circuit. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Ganni, Wool Blazer Buy now Description A wool blazer isn't exactly seasonal but invest in this two-piece now - it's very Elle Woods, no? ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Ganni, Wool Mini Skirt Buy now Description Style this little pink skirt with a white tank and cowboy boots. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Ganni, Stripe Mini Dress Buy now Description Paired with ballet pumps, this little black dress might just pass muster in smart-casual offices. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

7. Ganni, Butterfly Relaxed T-shirt Buy now Description Y2K called - and it wants you to keep wearing butterflies! Ganni's T-shirt would be great for ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. Ganni, Lace-Printed Swigy Jeans Buy now Description These lace-printed jeans are the best way to do dressy denim. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

9. Ganni, Stretch Lace Halter Neck Dress Buy now Description This halter's colour - love potion pink - is crying out for a cocktail party. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

10. Ganni, Beaded Rib Jersey Top Buy now Description If you've always thought a basic white vest is a little, well, basic, allow us to introduce this ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

11. Ganni, Cotton Suiting Trousers Buy now Description Ganni's twist on boring suit trousers will lift your spirits on office days. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

12. Ganni, Multicolour Tech Backpack Buy now Description Ganni's tech backpack is the ideal plus one for festival season. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

13. Ganni, Silver Soft Knot Flat Mules Buy now Description A great pair of flat sandals is non-negotiable once we hit June. This knotted silver pair marries ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

14. Ganni, Printed V-String Swimsuit Buy now Description Stand out from a sea of black swimsuits with this ditsy-printed pink number. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

15. Ganni, Oversized Flower Print Denim Jacket Buy now Description You Canadian tuxedo just got a summer rebrand. Wear as separates or together if you're going to ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now