The Ganni Sale Has Started And Is Full Of Buys To Get You In The Summer Mood

Newsflash! The Ganni sale has started. And with up to 40% off, you won't want to hang around for long (although, having said that, stocks are looking very healthy by sale standards).
By now, I don't need to tell you about the joys of Ganni. The Scandi brand has a global fan base so loyal that it even has its own hashtag (#gannigirls), a virtual signifier which currently has over 99,000 posts on Instagram. Own an oversized collar? Whether or not it's Ganni, you have the label to thank for the worldwide appeal of that trend.
In fact, there are many trends it has helped to propagate around the world, many of which would, in any other hands, have been completely polarising. When Ganni makes sweater vests, hiking boots and knitted berets, however, they seem entirely covetable.
Whether you're a long term #gannigirl or not, you may be interested to know that the brand's mid-season sale has just started. And while that means that many of its sweater vests, ankle boots and jumpers are available for less (there's no harm in looking ahead to next season now) there's also a wealth of summer buys that you'll want to wear this week and beyond.
From keep-cool midi dresses to denim co-ords to swimwear to accessories, there's everything you need to not just be comfortable in these temperatures but well dressed, too.
1. Ganni, Seersucker Check Maxi Smock Dress
Ganni's checked dresses have achieved legendary status over the past few years. Invest and you'll
2. Ganni, Pillow Baguette Bag
This cute little shoulder bag comes in an array of candy colours and sits snugly under the armpit.
3. Ganni, Green Crinkled Satin Midi Dress
This would be a chic, not to mention comfortable choice, for summer's wedding circuit.
4. Ganni, Wool Blazer
A wool blazer isn't exactly seasonal but invest in this two-piece now - it's very Elle Woods, no?
5. Ganni, Wool Mini Skirt
Style this little pink skirt with a white tank and cowboy boots.
6. Ganni, Stripe Mini Dress
Paired with ballet pumps, this little black dress might just pass muster in smart-casual offices.
7. Ganni, Butterfly Relaxed T-shirt
Y2K called - and it wants you to keep wearing butterflies! Ganni's T-shirt would be great for
8. Ganni, Lace-Printed Swigy Jeans
These lace-printed jeans are the best way to do dressy denim.
9. Ganni, Stretch Lace Halter Neck Dress
This halter's colour - love potion pink - is crying out for a cocktail party.
10. Ganni, Beaded Rib Jersey Top
If you've always thought a basic white vest is a little, well, basic, allow us to introduce this
11. Ganni, Cotton Suiting Trousers
Ganni's twist on boring suit trousers will lift your spirits on office days.
12. Ganni, Multicolour Tech Backpack
Ganni's tech backpack is the ideal plus one for festival season.
13. Ganni, Silver Soft Knot Flat Mules
A great pair of flat sandals is non-negotiable once we hit June. This knotted silver pair marries
14. Ganni, Printed V-String Swimsuit
Stand out from a sea of black swimsuits with this ditsy-printed pink number.
15. Ganni, Oversized Flower Print Denim Jacket
You Canadian tuxedo just got a summer rebrand. Wear as separates or together if you're going to