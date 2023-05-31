  1. Home
The Ganni Sale Has Started And Is Full Of Buys To Get You In The Summer Mood

With up to 40% off, you'd better be quick...

Ganni summer sale
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Posted on

Newsflash! The Ganni sale has started. And with up to 40% off, you won't want to hang around for long (although, having said that, stocks are looking very healthy by sale standards).

By now, I don't need to tell you about the joys of Ganni. The Scandi brand has a global fan base so loyal that it even has its own hashtag (#gannigirls), a virtual signifier which currently has over 99,000 posts on Instagram. Own an oversized collar? Whether or not it's Ganni, you have the label to thank for the worldwide appeal of that trend.

In fact, there are many trends it has helped to propagate around the world, many of which would, in any other hands, have been completely polarising. When Ganni makes sweater vests, hiking boots and knitted berets, however, they seem entirely covetable.

Whether you're a long term #gannigirl or not, you may be interested to know that the brand's mid-season sale has just started. And while that means that many of its sweater vests, ankle boots and jumpers are available for less (there's no harm in looking ahead to next season now) there's also a wealth of summer buys that you'll want to wear this week and beyond.

From keep-cool midi dresses to denim co-ords to swimwear to accessories, there's everything you need to not just be comfortable in these temperatures but well dressed, too.

1. Ganni, Seersucker Check Maxi Smock Dress

Ganni, Seersucker Check Maxi Smock Dress

Buy now

Description

Ganni's checked dresses have achieved legendary status over the past few years. Invest and you'll

Ganni, Seersucker Check Maxi Smock Dress
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Ganni, Pillow Baguette Bag

Ganni, Pillow Baguette Bag

Buy now

Description

This cute little shoulder bag comes in an array of candy colours and sits snugly under the armpit.

Ganni, Pillow Baguette Bag
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. Ganni, Green Crinkled Satin Midi Dress

Ganni, Green Crinkled Satin Midi Dress

Buy now

Description

This would be a chic, not to mention comfortable choice, for summer's wedding circuit.

Ganni, Green Crinkled Satin Midi Dress
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. Ganni, Wool Blazer

Ganni, Wool Blazer

Buy now

Description

A wool blazer isn't exactly seasonal but invest in this two-piece now - it's very Elle Woods, no?

Ganni, Wool Blazer
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

5. Ganni, Wool Mini Skirt

Ganni, Wool Mini Skirt

Buy now

Description

Style this little pink skirt with a white tank and cowboy boots.

Ganni, Wool Mini Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. Ganni, Stripe Mini Dress

Ganni, Stripe Mini Dress

Buy now

Description

Paired with ballet pumps, this little black dress might just pass muster in smart-casual offices.

Ganni, Stripe Mini Dress
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

7. Ganni, Butterfly Relaxed T-shirt

Ganni, Butterfly Relaxed T-shirt

Buy now

Description

Y2K called - and it wants you to keep wearing butterflies! Ganni's T-shirt would be great for

Ganni, Butterfly Relaxed T-shirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

8. Ganni, Lace-Printed Swigy Jeans

Ganni, Lace-Printed Swigy Jeans

Buy now

Description

These lace-printed jeans are the best way to do dressy denim.

Ganni, Lace-Printed Swigy Jeans
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

9. Ganni, Stretch Lace Halter Neck Dress

Ganni, Stretch Lace Halter Neck Dress

Buy now

Description

This halter's colour - love potion pink - is crying out for a cocktail party.

Ganni, Stretch Lace Halter Neck Dress
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

10. Ganni, Beaded Rib Jersey Top

Ganni, Beaded Rib Jersey Top

Buy now

Description

If you've always thought a basic white vest is a little, well, basic, allow us to introduce this

Ganni, Beaded Rib Jersey Top
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

11. Ganni, Cotton Suiting Trousers

Ganni, Cotton Suiting Trousers

Buy now

Description

Ganni's twist on boring suit trousers will lift your spirits on office days.

Ganni, Cotton Suiting Trousers
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

12. Ganni, Multicolour Tech Backpack

Ganni, Multicolour Tech Backpack

Buy now

Description

Ganni's tech backpack is the ideal plus one for festival season.

Ganni, Multicolour Tech Backpack
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

13. Ganni, Silver Soft Knot Flat Mules

Ganni, Silver Soft Knot Flat Mules

Buy now

Description

A great pair of flat sandals is non-negotiable once we hit June. This knotted silver pair marries

Ganni, Silver Soft Knot Flat Mules
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

14. Ganni, Printed V-String Swimsuit

Ganni, Printed V-String Swimsuit

Buy now

Description

Stand out from a sea of black swimsuits with this ditsy-printed pink number.

Ganni, Printed V-String Swimsuit
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

15. Ganni, Oversized Flower Print Denim Jacket

Ganni, Oversized Flower Print Denim Jacket

Buy now

Description

You Canadian tuxedo just got a summer rebrand. Wear as separates or together if you're going to

Ganni, Oversized Flower Print Denim Jacket
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

16. Ganni, Flower Print Joezy Jeans

Ganni, Flower Print Joezy Jeans

Buy now

Description

High-waisted and wide-legged, these printed jeans would go perfectly with a cropped tee or cardigan.

Ganni, Flower Print Joezy Jeans
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
