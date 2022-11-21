This High Street Brand Has Some Of The Best Christmas Gifts And Partywear Of The Year

With so much talk of Christmas gifts, festive parties and what to wear to them, it's tempting to wish that there were just one place you could go to get everything you need. Well, you've come to the right place because, believe it or not, I've found the most miraculous of shops that will offer you amazing partywear and thoughtful Christmas presents, the likes of which you just won't find elsewhere.

Said miracle is Free People, renowned for its inimitable bohemian spirit and celebration of truly personal style. It's always been the place to find interesting outfits that you won't see on every other person walking past you in the street but, this year, it's looking even better than ever.

In terms of the clothes, there are luxurious velvet separates, glittering bustiers and tank tops boasting oversized bows, shimmering cowboy boots, ethereal party dresses and crystal bags so pretty, you'd think they were a work of art. If you're a maximalist, there's a wealth of statement-making options you'll fall hard for but, if low-key is more your party vibe, there's plenty for you, too.

One of the loveliest thing about Free People's clothes is that they're all infused with a vintage spirit, making them feel like one-off treasures you'll want to keep in your wardrobe forever. Given their timeless appeal, you can do just that, meaning your approach to getting dressed works out as more sustainable.

When it comes to gifts, nobody does it quite like this brand. There's everything from sumptuous silk bralettes to puffer jackets for your dog (yes, really) – not to mention some truly stunning homeware pieces, like luxurious blankets and stylish mugs.

These are presents that feel genuinely personal but are all presented in one place to make your shopping easier this year. And heaven knows, after the last couple of Christmases, we want this want to be as special and stress-free as possible. Free People just made all that possible – and it'll look good good, too.