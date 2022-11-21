  1. Home
This High Street Brand Has Some Of The Best Christmas Gifts And Partywear Of The Year

Everything you could possibly want in one place...

by Hannah Banks-Walker
Posted

With so much talk of Christmas gifts, festive parties and what to wear to them, it's tempting to wish that there were just one place you could go to get everything you need. Well, you've come to the right place because, believe it or not, I've found the most miraculous of shops that will offer you amazing partywear and thoughtful Christmas presents, the likes of which you just won't find elsewhere.

Said miracle is Free People, renowned for its inimitable bohemian spirit and celebration of truly personal style. It's always been the place to find interesting outfits that you won't see on every other person walking past you in the street but, this year, it's looking even better than ever.

In terms of the clothes, there are luxurious velvet separates, glittering bustiers and tank tops boasting oversized bows, shimmering cowboy boots, ethereal party dresses and crystal bags so pretty, you'd think they were a work of art. If you're a maximalist, there's a wealth of statement-making options you'll fall hard for but, if low-key is more your party vibe, there's plenty for you, too.

One of the loveliest thing about Free People's clothes is that they're all infused with a vintage spirit, making them feel like one-off treasures you'll want to keep in your wardrobe forever. Given their timeless appeal, you can do just that, meaning your approach to getting dressed works out as more sustainable.

When it comes to gifts, nobody does it quite like this brand. There's everything from sumptuous silk bralettes to puffer jackets for your dog (yes, really) – not to mention some truly stunning homeware pieces, like luxurious blankets and stylish mugs.

These are presents that feel genuinely personal but are all presented in one place to make your shopping easier this year. And heaven knows, after the last couple of Christmases, we want this want to be as special and stress-free as possible. Free People just made all that possible – and it'll look good good, too.

Gallery

SHOP: Free People's Most Amazing Partywear and Christmas Gifts

Sequin Rosette Tube Top
1 of 14

It wouldn't be Christmas without sequins. Wear this with jeans, wide leg trousers, long skirts or even minis – it's the ultimate party top.

2 of 14

Tie your hair up, put on these sparklers and you're ready for any party.

Party Favor Tall Boots
3 of 14

With statement footwear like this, you can afford to keep the rest of your outfit pared-back. These boots were made for dancing...

Movement Gift Wrap
4 of 14

Take a more sustainable approach to gifting this year and make the wrapping part of the present.

She Silky Bralette
5 of 14

Super pretty and comfy, too, this is the perfect present for your favourite friend.

FP x Found My Animal Pippa Puffer Pet Jacket
6 of 14

Buy this for your dog-obsessed pal or, if that's actually you, buy it for your own dog. What a joy.

Chandelier Clutch
7 of 14

This little bag is so pretty that you might want to hang it in your house when you're not using it.

Imagination Cozy Blanket
8 of 14

This would make for a truly spectacular present and is genuinely practical, too.

755 Juniper String Lights
9 of 14

For the interiors-obsessed person in your life, help them make a house a home with these beautiful lights.

Chunky Rib Loungers
10 of 14

Hello, friends. Have you ever seen such perfect slippers? You won't want to leave the house.

Hailey Dress
11 of 14

This ethereal party dress will be perfect for after-dark soirees with platform heels or layer over a roll neck for daytime vibes.

FP One Starlight Stocking
12 of 14

A gift that really will last forever, here's a way to make every Christmas more special.

Filtrum Bubble Handle Mug
13 of 14

Whoever receives these at Christmas will be heading straight for Instagram.

Pirouette Mini Dress
14 of 14

When it comes to little black dresses, they don't get much better than this.

