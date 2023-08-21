How To Shop The Now-Iconic Lioness Puffer Jacket

The Lionesses might not have won this weekend but they still made history. As Grazia's Georgia Aspinall put it, 'On the pitch, bench and behind the scenes, we thank you for breaking down barriers for women, one kick at a time.' And as well as inspiring people from all walks of life, their wardrobe has got serious game. The Lioness puffer jacket, which will stand out for all the right reasons with its pale pink and peacock blue colour-blocking whether you're on the pitch or in the pub, is trending on Google.

Sarina Wiegman, England team manager, wore her puffer on the sidelines, while players slipped theirs on for off-duty photo-ops ahead of the final.

Sarina Wiegman wearing the Lioness puffer jacket ©Getty

Since yesterday, searches have spiked. 'Lioness coat' has increased by +750%. 'England ladies puffer jacket with hood' also by +750%. 'Lioness puffer jacket', meanwhile, has jumped by +350%. That's a lot of fans wanting to know how they can get their hands on the goods.

The Lioness puffer jacket is sadly out of stock at the moment - sorry! - but while you wait for it to drop, you can shop the zip-up jacket in baby blue and navy. Paired with the matching Strike Pants, it's the single sharpest way to do the school run. (And P.S. The England women's football shirt is showing no signs of losing its cool.)

Here are some alternative puffer jackets if you're looking ahead to autumn...