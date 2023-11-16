Embellished Bags Are Everywhere At The Moment – But These Are The Very Best

If you've been paying the slightest bit of attention this year, you'll know that when it comes to fashion trends, everyone's been largely banging on about quiet luxury. Oh sure, we've enjoyed poring over 2023's sculptural silhouettes, sumptuous textures and endless celebrities wearing The Row but let me tell you this: not even fashion is immune to the pull of party season. And that's why you can ditch your gloriously understated tote bag (for now) in favour of something altogether more fun: an embellished bag.
You must have seen this coming, embellished bags are everywhere. Crystal-studded, made of sequins, decorated in rhinestones – as long as it's sparkly, it's invited to the party. There's something rather funny about this bag's current dominance after months of being told that, to truly be fashionable right now you must be quieter: quieter in colour, silhouette and much quieter in ostentatious displays of wealth. And yet, in the run-up to Christmas, clearly nobody is exempt from vaguely losing their mind as they start grappling for glitter.
Proof we're all crystal crazy? SKIMS' recent partnership with Swarovski– a collection of embellished shapewear and body-contouring jewellery – which sold out in hours, if not minutes when it launched. Then there's Emma Corrin dressed in Miu Miu's finest sparkles for the brand's Holiday Campaign and Kim Kardashian (again!) drenched in crystals for Marc Jacobs Resort 2023.
And then there's the prevalence of these embellished bags, winking at us all through shop windows (and our screens). From celebrity-endorsed JW Pei's incredibly pleasing (and entirely impractical) mini bag to COS' coveted oversized clutch, there's a whole world of glistening accessories out there just waiting for you to carry them around.
Of course, glitter is to Christmas what florals are to spring – need I even write it? – but that doesn't mean these bags aren't exciting. From Fendi's high-shine Baguette (hi, SJP!) to Bottega's jaw-dropping Jodie, you don't have to be a magpie to recognise the mood-boosting benefits of these twinkly treasures.
So, whatever your budget, whatever your plans, one of these embellished bags is the +1 you need this season. And unlike most dates, they come with a lot less baggage.
SHOP: The Best Embellished Bags
