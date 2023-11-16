  1. Home|
Embellished Bags Are Everywhere At The Moment – But These Are The Very Best

From Fendi's high-shine Baguette to high street hits, these jazzy bags are all your party outfits need...

embellished bags
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Published
kurt geiger crystal bag
Kurt Geiger Medium Kensington Bag
cult gaia crystal bag
Cult Gaia Hera Nano Crystal-Embellished Shoulder Bag
jw pei crystal bag
JW Pei Abacus Crystal Mini Top Handle Bag
COS clutch
COS Oversized Sequinned Framed Clutch
zara bag
Zara Shimmery Mini City Bag
jigsaw glitter bag
Jigsaw Mini Tay Crystal Bag
kate spade bag
Kate Spade Crystal Embellished Mini Tote
reiss bag
Reiss Embellished Clutch Bag
miu miu bag
Miu Miu Satin and Silk Mini Hobo Bag with Crystals
arket bag
Arket Rhinestone Shoulder Bag
self portrait bag
Self Portrait Crescent Bow Micro Embellished Tote
demellier bag
DeMellier Tokyo Mini Embellished Bag
jw pei gabbi bag
JW Pei Gabbi Hobo Crystal Bag
bottega veneta bag
Bottega Veneta Jodie Mini Embellished Tote Bag
revolve bag
Olga Berg Soft Crystal Mesh Croissant Bag
fendi baguette bag
Fendi Baguette

If you've been paying the slightest bit of attention this year, you'll know that when it comes to fashion trends, everyone's been largely banging on about quiet luxury. Oh sure, we've enjoyed poring over 2023's sculptural silhouettes, sumptuous textures and endless celebrities wearing The Row but let me tell you this: not even fashion is immune to the pull of party season. And that's why you can ditch your gloriously understated tote bag (for now) in favour of something altogether more fun: an embellished bag.

Tamu McPherson with a Valentino bag

You must have seen this coming, embellished bags are everywhere. Crystal-studded, made of sequins, decorated in rhinestones – as long as it's sparkly, it's invited to the party. There's something rather funny about this bag's current dominance after months of being told that, to truly be fashionable right now you must be quieter: quieter in colour, silhouette and much quieter in ostentatious displays of wealth. And yet, in the run-up to Christmas, clearly nobody is exempt from vaguely losing their mind as they start grappling for glitter.

Proof we're all crystal crazy? SKIMS' recent partnership with Swarovski– a collection of embellished shapewear and body-contouring jewellery – which sold out in hours, if not minutes when it launched. Then there's Emma Corrin dressed in Miu Miu's finest sparkles for the brand's Holiday Campaign and Kim Kardashian (again!) drenched in crystals for Marc Jacobs Resort 2023.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 04: Guest seen outside Chanel show wearing black top, Chanel logo headband and green and yellow sequin Chanel handbag during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

And then there's the prevalence of these embellished bags, winking at us all through shop windows (and our screens). From celebrity-endorsed JW Pei's incredibly pleasing (and entirely impractical) mini bag to COS' coveted oversized clutch, there's a whole world of glistening accessories out there just waiting for you to carry them around.

SJP with her sequin Fendi Baguette

Of course, glitter is to Christmas what florals are to spring – need I even write it? – but that doesn't mean these bags aren't exciting. From Fendi's high-shine Baguette (hi, SJP!) to Bottega's jaw-dropping Jodie, you don't have to be a magpie to recognise the mood-boosting benefits of these twinkly treasures.

So, whatever your budget, whatever your plans, one of these embellished bags is the +1 you need this season. And unlike most dates, they come with a lot less baggage.

SHOP: The Best Embellished Bags

1. Kurt Geiger Medium Kensington Bag

2. Cult Gaia Hera Nano Crystal-Embellished Shoulder Bag

3. JW Pei Abacus Crystal Mini Top Handle Bag

4. COS Oversized Sequinned Framed Clutch

5. Zara Shimmery Mini City Bag

6. Jigsaw Mini Tay Crystal Bag

7. Kate Spade Crystal Embellished Mini Tote

8. Reiss Embellished Clutch Bag

9. Miu Miu Satin and Silk Mini Hobo Bag with Crystals

10. Arket Rhinestone Shoulder Bag

11. Self Portrait Crescent Bow Micro Embellished Tote

12. DeMellier Tokyo Mini Embellished Bag

13. JW Pei Gabbi Hobo Crystal Bag

14. Bottega Veneta Jodie Mini Embellished Tote Bag

15. Olga Berg Soft Crystal Mesh Croissant Bag

16. Fendi Baguette

