Dua Lipa’s House Of Sunny Halter Top Is Still Available To Buy For £75

Dua Lipa's summer spin on the 'jeans and a nice top' outfit formula ? Jean shorts and a halter top . Can you think of a better combination when it's hot outside (and inside for that matter) and all you feel like doing is lounging on your balcony? Nope, neither can we.

Lipa's halter is from House of Sunny, Gen Z's favourite label when it comes to 'gram-worthy prints and colour combos (Kendall Jenner is a big fan of its famous swirl-patterned knit dress, the Hockney, which has been a constant sell-out). And the best news is that the halter - appropriately called the 'Groove Is In The Heart Party Top' - is still available in all sizes, 6-18, for £75. Lipa styled it with frayed denim cut-offs, the ultimate pair of summer shorts, a chunky silver chain and aviator opticals, but it would also look feel-good and festival-ready with a black crochet midi skirt, cargo pants or a knitted trousers. Whatever you choose, make sure to have fun. It's called the 'party top' after all.