The Best Designer Heels To Buy In The Summer Sales

Treat your feet!

by Natalie Hammond |
If you're on the lookout for a great pair of heels to get through wedding guest season (and perhaps even the party circuit come Christmas), the summer sales are a great place to find designer heels with discounted prices. So instead of impulse buying swimwear or stockpiling sandals which are only suited to holidays or hot weather, try thinking a bit more long-term when it comes to scrolling through pages (and pages) of cut-price products.

The Attico's crystal-embellished mules are 100% Barbiecore, but also brilliant for adding a final flair to any outfit from a white tee and jeans to a minimalist silk slip. Maje's ankle-tie sandals, complete with corsages, also have real year-round potential. Finally, Ganni's scrunched silver mules, which have a relatively sensible height if you want to look chic but feel comfortable. Keep scrolling for our favourite designer heels in the sale.

1. The Attico, Luz Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules

The Attico, Luz Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules

These crystal-embellished heels are the definition of main character energy.

2. Acne Studios, Embellished Denim Pumps

Acne Studios, Embellished Denim Pumps

These denim shoes could help you pull off the triple denim trend (jacket, jeans and shoes) this

3. Tom Ford, Point-Toe 105 Sequinned Pumps

Tom Ford, Point-Toe 105 Sequinned Pumps

These party shoes might be extra but they're also timeless.

4. D'Accori, Green Saturn 100 Slingback Pumps

D'Accori, Green Saturn 100 Slingback Pumps

The slightly bigger base of these heels will mean they're more gentle on your soles.

5. Malone Souliers, Satin Julia Mules 95

Malone Souliers, Satin Julia Mules 95

These lemony mules with their deliciously curved heel will see you through wedding guest season in

6. Coperni, 90 Holographic Thong Wedge Sandals

Coperni, 90 Holographic Thong Wedge Sandals

These are so cute and so Y2K, the trend that plans on sticking it out for the long haul.

7. Neous, Giena Suede Heels

Neous, Giena Suede Heels

Neous has a great range of shoes in its sale. We particularly like these wear-with-anything suede

8. Maje, Black Lace-Up Sandals With High Heel

Maje, Black Lace-Up Sandals With High Heel

You can wear these lace-up sandals with sheer tights in winter and bare legs in summer.

9. Ganni, Silver Smock Kitten Heel Mules

Ganni, Silver Smock Kitten Heel Mules

These ruched silver mules are a great day heel if you want a bit of height.

