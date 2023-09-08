  1. Home|
Why I’ve Worn This Damson Madder Dress On Repeat All Summer

The easy outfit formula that requires little to no effort.

by Julia Harvey |
Damson Madder, Tulip Bardot Off-Shoulder Midi Dress
2
Damson Madder, Cotton Textured Leopard Print Midi Dress
3
Damson Madder, Check Print Bow Details Midi Dress
4
Damson Madder, Fruit Stripe Chintzy Midi Dress
5
Damson Madder, Calypso Print Maxi Slip Dress

Ah summer dresses, the simple outfit formula that requires little to no effort (the dream). Everyone has a favourite in their wardrobe, a dress you know looks great even when you have max. 5 minutes to get ready in. My go-to this year has been an easy breezy printed Damson Madder dress that I’ve been wearing on repeat.

Whilst I’m usually (and rather boringly) dressed fully in black, a good print can easily lift an outfit. I wouldn’t normally opt for a floral print - leopard print is my preferred option - but Damson Madder’s painterly patterns are a more contemporary take on the classic ditzy floral dresses that appear every summer season.

Why this Damson Madder dress is my favourite…

Firstly, the length is perfect - there’s no awkward calf cut-off. Instead, this dress is an ideal in-between ‘midaxi’ length - meaning it won’t drag on the floor if you’re petite but also won’t look too short if you’re taller. I’m 5’7” and always look for a dress that hits right at the ankle. Secondly is the sleeves, a balloon style always looks great and these elasticated sleeves can be worn on or off shoulder, so it's easy to achieve more coverage if you prefer. Finally, whilst this Damson Madder dress is basically backless - there’s a handy stretchy band across the back so if you favour wearing a bra, it’ll be neatly covered.

As we get into autumn, there's no need to hang up the summer dresses until spring. Swap out sandals for trusty winter boots and layer over a chunky knit for an easy transitional outfit that will block out any winter chill.

SHOP: My Favourite Damson Madder Dress (And The Others On My Wishlist)

1. Damson Madder, Tulip Bardot Off-Shoulder Midi Dress

Price: £100

www.asos.com

2. Damson Madder, Cotton Textured Leopard Print Midi Dress

Price: £85

www.asos.com

3. Damson Madder, Check Print Bow Details Midi Dress

Price: £95

www.asos.com

4. Damson Madder, Fruit Stripe Chintzy Midi Dress

Price: £80

www.asos.com

5. Damson Madder, Calypso Print Maxi Slip Dress

Price: £94

www.asos.com

