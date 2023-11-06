It’s Conker Brown Leather Season

It’s been autumn for more than a month, but thanks to a surprisingly warm start to the season, it's only now that it’s really, well, autumn-ing. Tights are in. Iced coffees are out. And a sudden urge to walk through a crunchy bed of leaves wearing an appropriately stompy boot is overwhelming. In celebrity land, this pumpkin-spiced, warm-and-fuzzy feeling has produced a trend that sounds daunting but is actually quite doable in real life: conker brown leather.

This isn’t as much of an autumn cosplay as it sounds. It’s actually rather chic. At Paris Fashion Week, Laura Harrier paired a sheer pencil skirt with a leather coat the colour of maple syrup. Kendall Jenner also opted for leather outerwear with a double-breasted coat that, funnily enough, shined like a conker from Bottega Veneta. Sofia Richie’s been shrugging a cognac bomber over a white summer dress to eke out what’s left of bare-legs weather. Sharon Stone, meanwhile, wore leather separates in a delicious shade of all-butter fudge to sit front row at Tod’s.

Gigi Hadid wearing a brown leather jacket from Holzweiler ©Getty

Until this season, black leather jackets have always had an edge over brown, simply because the shade looked sleeker as a blazer or a biker. But now the trending jackets have more of a vintage edge - like the oversized aviator style recently worn with white jeans by Gigi Hadid - brown is back in business. Hadid's was actually from Oslo-based Holzweiler (and is still available to shop, FYI). But for jackets that look like they’ve been lived in, second-hand is always a safe bet. Try resale platforms like Vinted, as well as vintage shops like Beyond Retro, Rokit and Chillie London.

Laura Harrier wearing a brown leather coat from Saint Laurent ©Getty

As real leather is expensive even on the high street, faux fabrications will be more realistic price-wise. (Having said that, Zara’s new leather collection has conker brown coats for £349 and loose jogger-style trousers for £189 that are both perfectly cut and probably worth the investment.) You just have to pay attention to the fit and feel when it comes to faux. Whether it’s a jacket or a pair of trousers, a relaxed shape will always look more expensive. EmRata recently wore faux-leather trousers that were a similar cut to straight-leg jeans: fitted on the thigh, looser on the leg. Skirts will also look much cooler as either a midi or a maxi with a slightly flaring silhouette as opposed to pencil. A brown leather handbag is also an easy way to dip your toe into the trend (Massimo Dutti has chic styles under £100).

Sofia Richie wearing a brown leather jacket ©Getty

Some leather products aren’t dry-clean only but specialist-cleaning only, which is slightly disconcerting to read on a clothing label. You can buy leather cleaners and moisturisers (yes, really), but you can also treat your coat, bag or shoes using Mulberry’s Leather Gel, which provides long-lasting water resistance.

And as for the fashion ‘no no’ of wearing brown leather with black, just look at Kendall Jenner, who styled her brown coat with black knee-high boots and gloves. The bonus of wearing leather, of course, is that it’s naturally quite warm. So if you fancy an iced coffee, go right ahead.