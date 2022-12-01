15 Best Christmas Gifts For Your Boyfriend Which Will Make Him Love You Even More

Finding the best Christmas gift for your boyfriend should be classed as an Olympic sport because quite frankly, it takes skill - and a lot of practice. One minute they'll be telling you they love it and promising to use it every day and before you know it they've already abandoned it in favour of something else. With experience, however, comes knowledge, and we've cracked the code for Christmas gifts that boyfriends will love.
Before beginning the hunt for the best Christmas gift for your boyfriend, we recommend setting a budget. Is it going to be a £30 set of slippers or a £250 leather wallet? Next, we suggest taking his interests into consideration; maybe you want to appeal to his musical side with a vinyl player or appease his inner foodie with a great cookbook. Whatever it is, as long as it's well thought out (and not a pair of socks) we promise it'll put a smile on his face.
From the latest Apple Watch to a skincare kit, we've curated a list of the best gifts to buy your boyfriend this Christmas. Shop our top picks below.
SHOP: The Best Christmas Gifts For Your Boyfriend
If his skincare routine still involves simply washing his face with hand soap (insert eye roll) then it's time for an upgrade with this eight-piece travel collection. It includes a facial cleanser, exfoliant, moisturiser and more goodies that his skin will thank him for.
For the self-confessed whisky connoisseur, we can't think of a better gift than a 23-year-old Glenfiddich malt whisky.
There's nothing like the feeling of fresh trainers, and the brand new Dice Lo Sneaker by Axel Arigato is definitely at the top of our list.
If he's always trying to drag you on jogs or half marathons, an Apple Watch is a great way for him to track his metrics while looking sleek in the process.
Any gamer boyfriend will appreciate the Nintendo Switch as a way to kick back and unwind - a little word of warning? It may be difficult to get through to him once he gets his hands on this...and there's no going back.
A fleece jacket is a winter wardrobe essential, and we're loving this teddy bear style from COS in dark green. It's made of recycled polyester and is also available in beige and cream colourways.
Suitable for all skin types, the Aesop Moroccan shaving serum is infused with sandalwood, neroli blossom and panthenol allowing for a seamless razer-close shave.
If his card holder has seen better days, surprise him with this simple and polished Saint Laurent logo card holder made from 100 per cent real leather.
If you're asking yourself 'does he really need another grey sweatshirt?' the answer is yes - yes he does. Paul Smith's collab with Ahluwalia is to die for, and we're particularly obsessed with the marl sweatshirt, featuring dual branding for a different take on the classic grey jumper.
Feed into his watch obsession with none other than the Timex Stainless Steel Watch which is equal parts sleek, stylish and affordable.
For the boyfriend that lives and breathes music, what better gift than this fully automatic, Bluetooth-enabled turntable?
Nope, we're still not over the Comme Des Garcon PLAY x Converse trainers.
Bribe him with Chardonnay and truffle this Christmas, and we promise he'll be over the moon.
You can never go wrong with a pair of Beats by Dre wireless headphones. These ones are noise-cancelling and perfect if your boyfriend spends most of his life on Spotify.
Fragrance addicts obsess over Gucci Guilty - and for good reason. The scent is woody and spicy, resulting in a mesmerising scent that you'll be stealing from him, no doubt.
Come rain or shine, a pair of Moscot sunglasses is a must.