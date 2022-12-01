15 Best Christmas Gifts For Your Boyfriend Which Will Make Him Love You Even More

Finding the best Christmas gift for your boyfriend should be classed as an Olympic sport because quite frankly, it takes skill - and a lot of practice. One minute they'll be telling you they love it and promising to use it every day and before you know it they've already abandoned it in favour of something else. With experience, however, comes knowledge, and we've cracked the code for Christmas gifts that boyfriends will love.

Before beginning the hunt for the best Christmas gift for your boyfriend, we recommend setting a budget. Is it going to be a £30 set of slippers or a £250 leather wallet? Next, we suggest taking his interests into consideration; maybe you want to appeal to his musical side with a vinyl player or appease his inner foodie with a great cookbook. Whatever it is, as long as it's well thought out (and not a pair of socks) we promise it'll put a smile on his face.

From the latest Apple Watch to a skincare kit, we've curated a list of the best gifts to buy your boyfriend this Christmas. Shop our top picks below.