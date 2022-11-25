Fashion Insiders Like Sienna Miller Love This Affordable Accessories Brand (And It Has A Huge Black Friday Sale)

During fashion month, there isn't a show day which passes without multiple street-stylers showing up to the event wearing one particular accessories brand: Charles & Keith. While we're used to seeing designer labels on fashion editors and influencers, it's always a real treat when we discover they're actually wearing affordable brands. With bags and shoes which could easily be mistaken as high end, C&K is always a go-to for accessories that have that could-be-designer edge, with a high street price tag. The best part? Right now, the brand is taking part in Black Friday, so you can get everything on site for even less.
In the sale section, you'll find so many amazing pieces for up to a huge 50% off. And if you see anything else you like on the entire website, then you'll be glad to know everything else has 20% off, too. We've rounded up our favourite accessories that you'll want to add to all your upcoming outfits. Trust us, you'll be so impressed – as will everyone else when they see you wearing them.
SHOP: Charles & Keith Black Friday
These off-white knee-high boots will go with anything from a midi dress to over jeans. The slouchy fit and wearable heel height will make them comfy, too.
We guarantee, no one will believe you snapped up this could-be-designer bag for under £90!
Rhinestone accessories are everywhere, and these pretty yellow heels will be the perfect addition to any outfit – from a party dress to baggy jeans and a tee.
A black shoulder bag is basically an essential in any great wardrobe. This one could easily fool everyone into thinking you've splurged on designer.
How gorgeous is this colour? Here to liven up any look, a tip to style these for winter is by adding a pair of white socks – everyone, including Bella Hadid, it doing it.
Squishy bags are a micro trend this season, so get in on the trend with this white zip-detail hobo bag.
The chunkier the better when it comes to boots this season. These stompers will see you through every winter walk, each year.
Update your everyday bag in this glossy burgundy shade and it'll elevate even the simplest of coats. It also comes in nine other colours, FYI.
While we may all be firmly in boots for the next few months, the sales are the perfect time to snap up items you'll wear next season. Enter: these orange summer sandals that'll make you want to book a winter escape.
Sometimes you just can't beat a classic. These timeless black Chelsea boots will be your go-to all year round, and yep, they have 20% off too.
The directional shape of this bag makes it look so premium. While we love this glossy green, it also comes in cobalt blue, light pink and even cow print.
Not just the destination for bags and shoes, Charles & Keith also has amazing jewellery and sunglasses. This shell necklace is ready to go on any future beach trip.