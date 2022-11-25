Fashion Insiders Like Sienna Miller Love This Affordable Accessories Brand (And It Has A Huge Black Friday Sale)

During fashion month, there isn't a show day which passes without multiple street-stylers showing up to the event wearing one particular accessories brand: Charles & Keith. While we're used to seeing designer labels on fashion editors and influencers, it's always a real treat when we discover they're actually wearing affordable brands. With bags and shoes which could easily be mistaken as high end, C&K is always a go-to for accessories that have that could-be-designer edge, with a high street price tag. The best part? Right now, the brand is taking part in Black Friday, so you can get everything on site for even less.