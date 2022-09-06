The Hidden Message Behind Carrie Johnson’s Departure Outfit

The Johnsons have officially left the building. And for her final wave, Carrie Johnson chose a dress that already marks a subtle departure from her style as a resident of 10 Downing Street. It was hot pink. It was patterned. It was swishing. It was, granted, still a long-sleeved dress - very much her tried-and-tested signature and nothing that could be classed as a curveball - but it was definitely a little more daring than, say, the outfit she wore when her husband announced his resignation : a tea dress from LK Bennett.

This waist-cinched, ankle-sweeping style was from Harmur, a brand does that bridalwear as well as ready-to-wear and is famous for its halter-neck tops with no back, and is now on sale for £194. The fact that it's an independent is very much in keeping with her mandate to champion small, sustainable brands (Justine Tabak, Eponine London, Isabelle Fox and Damselfly London have all got a showing during her husband's time in office). Having said that, it doesn't seem like this particular dress was rented, which has been something of a staple for Johnson - and an easy way to not appear out of touch considering what the country is weathering. (All three of her wedding dresses were reportedly rented via My Wardrobe HQ.) This next chapter, depending on what it entails, will presumably allow her to shed the 'first lady' image, one which tends to involve 'power dresses' and beige court shoes (she hasn't quite managed to let go of those yet but give her time) as a general rule.