The Hidden Message Behind Carrie Johnson’s Resignation Outfit

While her eye-watering decorating bill will go down in No 10 history, it’s hard to fault Carrie Johnson’s steadfast approach to accessible fashion - offering a softer, more socially conscious foil to Johnson’s bullish persona. Throughout her rollercoaster initiation into the public eye, she’s both championed the UK rental business and plumped to re-wear her existing wardrobe when it came to public engagements.

As for her political style statement on the day of her husband’s high-profile resignation, one surely shrouded in anxiety and anticipation? Forget discretion – rather than disappear in the sea of muted suits, Carrie confidently stood out in a lipstick red tea dress from high street label L.K Bennett, showing a sign of proud allegiance to her husband and former Prime Minister. With baby Romy strapped around her, who wore subtly coordinated red socks, it also signalled that, first and foremost, they remain loving parents. Plus, who can criticise an adorable 6-month baby?

Eagle-eyed fashion folk might recall it’s not the first time she’s worn the frock from L.K Bennett – she opted for the polka-dot midi dress for her private meeting with Joe and Jill Biden ahead of the G7 in Cornwall. In a symbolic ‘full circle’ moment, it also calls to mind the ditsy floral dress she wore to first welcome Boris to No. 10 back in 2019; the dress sold out in mere seconds on Ghost’s website, signalling a sign of Carrie’s sartorial influence to come.

While the Johnson legacy may leave a bitter taste in the mouths of many, few can fault Carrie’s thoroughly modern take on ‘first lady’ fashion. As the unelected pin-up for rental fashion, she’s championed sustainability in the face of a climate crisis. At her marriage to Boris in 2021, she eschewed the anticipated custom-made designer frock route in favour of an embroidered tulle gown by Greek designer Christos Costarellos, that she rented for a reported £45 from My Wardrobe HQ. When not renting, she’s chosen to support small British designers, such as Justine Tabak and Eponine London on a global stage, while repeatedly seeking out high street hits from Zara, Whistles and & Other Stories. Whether it will translate to a more meaningful role in fashion remains to be seen.