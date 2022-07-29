And The Bride Wore… Inside Carrie And Boris’ Secret Wedding

With lockdown now well and truly a thing of the past (for now) wedding season is back in full swing and one couple taking full advantage of our renewed freedom are Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.

The pair were officially married in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last summer, adhering to the then 30-guest Covid restrictions.

And unlike his office Christmas parties which made headlines for altogether more nefarious reasons, the nuptials had the media ob-sessed with Carrie’s gorgeous Christos Costarellos gown, which, in keeping with the laid-back natural theme of the ceremony, she reportedly rented.

With the pair set to celebrate their marriage properly this weekend, after hastily moving the location from the Prime Minister's country retreat Chequers following Boris Johnson's resignation from the role earlier this month, the world's eye is sure to be trained on what his third bride wears for the event.

Carrie Johnson's wedding dress

In their first ceremony, pictures showed what looks to be a laid back, summer, festival themed wedding, with Carrie sporting a boho bare-foot look and a garland of white flowers in her hair. As for the dress... the 33-year-old chose a £2,870, tiered, ivory tulle gown with latticework trims and hand-cut 'Kopaneli' corded lace appliqués, by luxury Greek designer Christos Costarellos, a label which launched in 1998 and is relatively unknown here. Net-A-Porter describes his gowns as 'inspired by ancient Greek mythology.'

Reports suggest Carrie may have rented the dress from mywardrobehq.com, a British website she's used on several occasions. On the website, the dress is listed as available to rent ‘from £45 / DAY (RRP £2,870)

No doubt mywardrobehq.com reaped the rewards as women rush to get a slice of the action, in what will surely be a huge boost for the more sustainable trend of renting wedding dresses.

What did Carrie wear for her wedding party?

While the bride's dress is yet to be revealed, we wouldn't be surprised if she opted to rent again. She was head of Johnson's PR team, after all - and with sustainability a buzzword in fashion that looks to stay, it would be an obvious power move.

When did Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds get married?

Boris and Carrie - hereby known as Barrie - officially tied the knot last year at an intimate ceremony in Westminster Cathedral.

Shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday 29th of May, 2021, the cathedral was apparently cleared of visitors. Carrie reportedly arrived half an hour later in a limousine. The ceremony was reportedly carried out by Father Daniel Humphreys, who had given the couple pre-marriage instructions and baptised Wilfred last year.

Some Catholics have questioned how the twice-divorced PM was allowed to remarry in a Catholic church. Catholic cannon law doesn’t allow the remarriage of a divorcee if the former spouse is still alive. But he managed to sidestep the rule as the church confirmed his two previous marriages (one to Allegra Mostyn-Owen and then his 27-year marriage to Marina Wheeler) weren’t recognised in the eyes of the church as they weren’t Catholic ceremonies.

Where are Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson throwing their party?

The post-wedding celebrations were set to be held at Chequers, the official country residence of the sitting Prime Minister. However, critics have claimed that one of the reasons Johnson was so reluctant to step down was so that he could go ahead with his lavish wedding party at the house. After yet more public pressure, Barrie have allegedly moved the event to an as yet unreported location, but believed to be Daylesford House.

The Cotswold-based Daylesford House is owned by JCB chairman Lord Bamford, one of the Conservative party's biggest supporters.

A source told The Mirror earlier this month, 'It beggars belief that even after all the criticism Johnson has faced regarding integrity and probity, one of the reasons he is staying is to have his wedding party at Chequers.