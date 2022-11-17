These Cool-Girl Phone Cases Are Taking Over Instagram (And They’re Protective, Too)

If you're in a constant dilemma between protecting your phone from (yet another) crack or maintaining your Insta-worthy status, we know the pain. It's an age-old story: the phone cases that are protective are usually unappealing, while the pretty ones are just that. Pretty. That was, however, until Burga stepped into the scene.

Burga creates trend-setting phone accessories that are fashion-forward and functional, meaning you no longer have to sacrifice aesthetics for protection. With over 180 designs to choose from, the brand's phone cases have accumulated a cult celebrity following - including none other than Taylor Swift - and have even made cameos on some of your favourite Netflix shows, Never Have I Ever being one of them.

Given that our iPhones have become a quite literal extension of our arms, sprucing them up with Burga's cool-girl cases can help elevate your overall vibe, while also protecting them from the occasional (okay, frequent) drop. Burga also offers wider tech accessories including earbud cases, ring holders, phone charms and more, if you're looking to get fully decked out.

Whether you have an iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Google Pixel or more, Burga doesn't discriminate. Most of the brand's cases are also compatible with phones dating back to the iPhone 6 Plus, so don't fret if you're not carrying the latest model.

We've created an edit of the best Grazia-approved Burga cases that we're adding to our basket ASAP. Fire selfies incoming, shop our top picks below.