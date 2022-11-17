These Cool-Girl Phone Cases Are Taking Over Instagram (And They’re Protective, Too)

If you're in a constant dilemma between protecting your phone from (yet another) crack or maintaining your Insta-worthy status, we know the pain. It's an age-old story: the phone cases that are protective are usually unappealing, while the pretty ones are just that. Pretty. That was, however, until Burga stepped into the scene.
Burga creates trend-setting phone accessories that are fashion-forward and functional, meaning you no longer have to sacrifice aesthetics for protection. With over 180 designs to choose from, the brand's phone cases have accumulated a cult celebrity following - including none other than Taylor Swift - and have even made cameos on some of your favourite Netflix shows, Never Have I Ever being one of them.
Given that our iPhones have become a quite literal extension of our arms, sprucing them up with Burga's cool-girl cases can help elevate your overall vibe, while also protecting them from the occasional (okay, frequent) drop. Burga also offers wider tech accessories including earbud cases, ring holders, phone charms and more, if you're looking to get fully decked out.
Whether you have an iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Google Pixel or more, Burga doesn't discriminate. Most of the brand's cases are also compatible with phones dating back to the iPhone 6 Plus, so don't fret if you're not carrying the latest model.
We've created an edit of the best Grazia-approved Burga cases that we're adding to our basket ASAP. Fire selfies incoming, shop our top picks below.
SHOP: The Best Burga Phone Cases
Obsessed with the checkerboard trend? So are we. Burga's 'Ivy League' phone case is fun, playful and - most of all - chic as hell.
Say 'Aloha' to your new floral phone case. The dreamy pastels make this the perfect option if you're looking to inject some colour into your life (without actually having to wear it.) A win-win, TBH.
Not only is this case named after our favourite thing on the planet, but we're also obsessed with its elevated design. The polka dots are reminiscent of animal-print, adding some much-needed pizzaz to our lives.
It's not every day that you come across a tiger...printed phone case. So when you do, you need to snap it up.
Funky is the best word to describe this next phone case, featuring a pastel pink wavy pattern and a forest green backdrop.
What better way to welcome the festive season than with a deep green phone case adorned with magical golden stars?
Yep, you're seeing right. Burga offers phone cases according to your star sign - and they're really cool. Sagittarius season is up next, so don't forget to snap this up for your favourite sag.
If you're a fan of the tie-dye trend, chances are you'll fall for this pastel-green phone case with abstract swirls.
Another checkerboard phone case, because that's how obsessed we are, this time in a creamy brown.