Fan Of Midnights? Pat McGrath Just Dropped All Of Taylor Swift’s On-Set Beauty Essentials

If you haven't been listening to Midnights on repeat for the past two weeks, we're shocked. And disappointed. The highly anticipated album has triggered what can only be described as a cultural reset, and just when we thought things couldn't get any better, they just did. Mother of make-up Pat McGrath has dropped all of Taylor's on-set essentials in a brand new Taylor-Made collection - and we're bursting with excitement.

Pat McGrath was the creative genius behind Taylor's glam in the fabulous Bejeweled music video. You know, the music video starring Taylor Swift as Cinderella, the Haim trio as the evil sisters, and Oscar winner Laura Dern as the evil stepmother. Iconic, to say the least, but even more iconic than the star-studded cast were Taylor's sequin-studded eyelids, brought to life by Pat McGrath's sparkle-infused Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction palette (£115) and Taylor's trademark red lip, which we have none other than McGrath's Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick (£30) to thank for.

The 'Taylor-Made' collection includes two fully decked out 'Taylor-Made' kits, as well as a 'Taylor-Made' face kit, lip kit and eye kit. Yep, the whole shebang. Shop the full Taylor-inspired collection below, and don't forget to sing 'I'm the problem it's me' to your bank account in the process.