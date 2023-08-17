  1. Home|
EmRata’s Midi Skirt And Knee-Highs Combo Is The Ultimate Late-Summer Look

And you can so easily copy it from what's already in your wardrobe.

EmRata
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted
1
2
3
4
We're mid-season and mid-summer-sales, which means one thing and one thing only. If you're not one of those lucky people on a yacht, you're probably feeling pretty uninspired in the wardrobe department right about now. Enter EmRata. The New Yorker has been photographed out and about all summer long but is still managing to pull it out of the bag on a daily basis. We bow down.

EmRata
EmRata in New York ©Getty

For her latest outfit, EmRata paired a cropped white shirt with a silky black skirt by Silk Laundry (see below), slipping on some tan knee-high boots to complete the picture. It's a late-summer look that is so easy to pull together with what's already in your wardrobe. Don't have a cropped button-down? Just knot whatever shirt you've got around your waist by leaving a few of the buttons undone to create ties. Can't stomach knee-high boots until autumn? Slip on some loafers or ballet flats instead. If you've got a chain belt, great. If you don't, substitute the gold around your waist with some chunky hoops or a chain-link choker necklace. Easy, peasy.

SHOP: The EmRata Summer Look

1. COS, Cropped Elasticated Shirt

COS, Cropped Elasticated Shirt
Price: £69

www.cos.com

COS, Cropped Elasticated Shirt

2. Silk Laundry, Long Bias-Cut Skirt Black

Silk Laundry, Long Bias-Cut Skirt Black
Price: £256

silklaundry.com

Silk Laundry, Long Bias-Cut Skirt Black

3. Missoma, Baroque Pearl Charm Chain Belt

Missoma, Baroque Pearl Charm Chain Belt
Price: £98

www.missoma.com

Missoma, Baroque Pearl Charm Chain Belt

4. Sosander, Blake Leather Knee-High Boots

Sosander, Blake Leather Knee-High Boots
Price: £155

www.johnlewis.com

Sosander, Blake Leather Knee-High Boots
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us