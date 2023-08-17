EmRata’s Midi Skirt And Knee-Highs Combo Is The Ultimate Late-Summer Look

We're mid-season and mid-summer-sales , which means one thing and one thing only. If you're not one of those lucky people on a yacht, you're probably feeling pretty uninspired in the wardrobe department right about now. Enter EmRata. The New Yorker has been photographed out and about all summer long but is still managing to pull it out of the bag on a daily basis. We bow down.

For her latest outfit, EmRata paired a cropped white shirt with a silky black skirt by Silk Laundry (see below), slipping on some tan knee-high boots to complete the picture. It's a late-summer look that is so easy to pull together with what's already in your wardrobe. Don't have a cropped button-down? Just knot whatever shirt you've got around your waist by leaving a few of the buttons undone to create ties. Can't stomach knee-high boots until autumn? Slip on some loafers or ballet flats instead. If you've got a chain belt, great. If you don't, substitute the gold around your waist with some chunky hoops or a chain-link choker necklace. Easy, peasy.