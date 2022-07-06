Kim Kardashian, Christine Quinn And Nicole Kidman Were On The Catwalk At Balenciaga

It's official: Balenciaga just stole Paris Couture Week. Not only was the front row filled with the great and the good of the A-list - Tracee Ellis Ross, Law Roach, Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner, North West, Anna Wintour and Michelle Yeoh - but the catwalk itself was a who's who of the most famous people in the world right now. Seriously.

Christine Quinn was the first to make an entrance on the runway - a series of white-carpeted rooms with just one row of gold chairs - wearing what looked like a disco ball with sheer tights and slicked hair. (This wasn't entirely a surprise. She was, after all, at the brand's last show staged at the New York Exchange - except that time she got a front row ticket next to Anna Wintour.)

Then it was the turn of Dua Lipa, whose tour wardrobe has featured a tonne of skin-tight catsuits by Balenciaga, who wore another minidress, this time lightning yellow. And before guests could catch their breath/check they managed to get some decent 'content', who should arrive but Kim Kardashian. As soon as she touched down in Paris, rumours started circulating that she wouldn't just be gracing the front row with her presence but the actual catwalk - and, lo and behold, that's exactly what happened. North West looked on as her mum walked past in a shiny and sculpted black gown that she'll probably wear out (whether she's grabbing coffee or gliding down the red carpet) next week.

And finally, Nicole Kidman, who wore a silver foil gown with elbow-length black gloves. Oh and we can't not mention Naomi Campbell, who managed to manoeuvre a truly enormous black gown, with what looked like a thoroughly modern ruff, through the doorways of the venue to the delight of guests who had to make way.

It's fair to say that the show has been the most-hyped on the schedule at Paris Couture Week, which kicked off earlier this week. Not only was the seating capacity restricted to an intimate (read: exclusive) 50, but mega-stars were papped arriving at fittings yesterday (Kidman, for example, dressed in a black bodysuit, baggy jeans and huge sunglasses; all Balenciaga, of course), ensuring that all eyes who weren't present will have been watching the live-feed like hawks.

And as well as the sheer star power, the clothes were quite exquisite, with a subversive kind of polish that has become a signature of creative director Demna's. Highlights were the supple leather coats that had a sinuous quality as they moved down the runway (almost like wearable car seats); the high-collared trench coats that brushed the ankle and the most breath-taking bridal gown to close the show, with a veil that formed a sparking (and subtly protective) tent around its wearer. The accessories, as always, were instant talking-points. Almost all the looks were worn with a black half-helmet that perhaps referenced Ridley Scott's Alien, while top-handle handbags were, on closer inspection, sleek black speakers.