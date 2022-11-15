The High Street Brand Loved By Kate Middleton Has An Absolutely Amazing Sale – But It Only Lasts For Another Day

It's that time of year (i.e the approach to Black Friday and, of course, Christmas) where you're probably being inundated with news of various sales. Discounts abound, which is great news for your Christmas shopping, but the endless amounts of emails and notifications can feel slightly overwhelming. We've decided, therefore, that we'd like to make life easier for you, which is why we'd like to draw your attention to Boden right now.

The brand is offering a very generous 30% off absolutely everything, including any items in the sale. Given that it offers womenswear, menswear and some of the best children's clothes on the market, this is very good news indeed.

Even better, Boden has recently had something of a redesign and the new collection feels cooler, with more of a fashion twist than ever before. From crushed velvet, slouchy suits to plissé party dresses and embellished accessories, this is the perfect opportunity to refresh your going-out wardrobe ahead of party season.

Or, stock up on presents for the whole family while saving some much-needed cash. Either way, everyone's a winner here. The sale only lasts for another day and a half, however, so don't waste any time. Enter code Q8U5 at the checkout and receive 30% off everything in your basket.