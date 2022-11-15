  1. Home
The High Street Brand Loved By Kate Middleton Has An Absolutely Amazing Sale – But It Only Lasts For Another Day

Buy Christmas gifts for all the family or treat yourself to a new party dress.

by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Posted on

It's that time of year (i.e the approach to Black Friday and, of course, Christmas) where you're probably being inundated with news of various sales. Discounts abound, which is great news for your Christmas shopping, but the endless amounts of emails and notifications can feel slightly overwhelming. We've decided, therefore, that we'd like to make life easier for you, which is why we'd like to draw your attention to Boden right now.

The brand is offering a very generous 30% off absolutely everything, including any items in the sale. Given that it offers womenswear, menswear and some of the best children's clothes on the market, this is very good news indeed.

Even better, Boden has recently had something of a redesign and the new collection feels cooler, with more of a fashion twist than ever before. From crushed velvet, slouchy suits to plissé party dresses and embellished accessories, this is the perfect opportunity to refresh your going-out wardrobe ahead of party season.

Or, stock up on presents for the whole family while saving some much-needed cash. Either way, everyone's a winner here. The sale only lasts for another day and a half, however, so don't waste any time. Enter code Q8U5 at the checkout and receive 30% off everything in your basket.

Gallery

SHOP: The Very Best Buys In The Boden Sale

Black Paisley Mutton Sleeve Velvet Top
1 of 12

Wear this fab velvet top with jeans and embellished shoes for a very low-maintenance party outfit.

Twist Front Platforms
2 of 12

Now's your chance to lean into the Barbiecore trend and pair these shoes with everything from tailored trousers to dresses and skirts.

Cashmere High Neck Jumper
3 of 12

Your chance to buy 100% cashmere for less, this jumper is a classic that will last forever.

Red Heart Bloom Cosy Pyjama Set
4 of 12

This time of year definitely calls for new PJs. Or, make someone's Christmas and give them as a gift.

Beaded Hair Bow
5 of 12

Never have a bad hair day ever again thanks to this snazzy accessory.

Blue Velvet Midi Party Dress
6 of 12

Perhaps the ultimate party dress, you'll want to wear this beautiful blue midi to every festive gathering this season. Pair with gold accessories to really make the colour pop.

Jewel Cluster Necklace
7 of 12

You'll look like you're wearing an heirloom but you'll spend less than £50.

Metallic Brown Jersey Maxi Dress
8 of 12

This dress will take you to Christmas parties now but will also be a God-send come spring/summer, when you can wear it to weddings, on holiday or just at the weekend when you're feeling glam.

Chunky Stripe Beanie
9 of 12

Wrap up warm in this glorious beanie, which will become your best friend this winter.

Embroidered Fluffy Cardigan
10 of 12

Practical and pretty, this cardigan is also available in black and pink.

Embellished Jacquard Loafers
11 of 12

All you need is a pair of jeans, plain jumper and these shoes for a truly knockout outfit.

Embellished Fair Isle Jumper
12 of 12

Basically a stylish take on a Christmas knit, we can imagine the Princess of Wales wearing this jumper (after all, she does love Boden).

