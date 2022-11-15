The High Street Brand Loved By Kate Middleton Has An Absolutely Amazing Sale – But It Only Lasts For Another Day

It's that time of year (i.e the approach to Black Friday and, of course, Christmas) where you're probably being inundated with news of various sales. Discounts abound, which is great news for your Christmas shopping, but the endless amounts of emails and notifications can feel slightly overwhelming. We've decided, therefore, that we'd like to make life easier for you, which is why we'd like to draw your attention to Boden right now.
The brand is offering a very generous 30% off absolutely everything, including any items in the sale. Given that it offers womenswear, menswear and some of the best children's clothes on the market, this is very good news indeed.
Even better, Boden has recently had something of a redesign and the new collection feels cooler, with more of a fashion twist than ever before. From crushed velvet, slouchy suits to plissé party dresses and embellished accessories, this is the perfect opportunity to refresh your going-out wardrobe ahead of party season.
Or, stock up on presents for the whole family while saving some much-needed cash. Either way, everyone's a winner here. The sale only lasts for another day and a half, however, so don't waste any time. Enter code Q8U5 at the checkout and receive 30% off everything in your basket.
SHOP: The Very Best Buys In The Boden Sale
Wear this fab velvet top with jeans and embellished shoes for a very low-maintenance party outfit.
Now's your chance to lean into the Barbiecore trend and pair these shoes with everything from tailored trousers to dresses and skirts.
Your chance to buy 100% cashmere for less, this jumper is a classic that will last forever.
This time of year definitely calls for new PJs. Or, make someone's Christmas and give them as a gift.
Never have a bad hair day ever again thanks to this snazzy accessory.
Perhaps the ultimate party dress, you'll want to wear this beautiful blue midi to every festive gathering this season. Pair with gold accessories to really make the colour pop.
You'll look like you're wearing an heirloom but you'll spend less than £50.
This dress will take you to Christmas parties now but will also be a God-send come spring/summer, when you can wear it to weddings, on holiday or just at the weekend when you're feeling glam.
Wrap up warm in this glorious beanie, which will become your best friend this winter.
Practical and pretty, this cardigan is also available in black and pink.
All you need is a pair of jeans, plain jumper and these shoes for a truly knockout outfit.
Basically a stylish take on a Christmas knit, we can imagine the Princess of Wales wearing this jumper (after all, she does love Boden).