This Black Friday, Why Not Support One Of These Independent Businesses?

As well as hitting the high street shops, this Black Friday, we suggest spending your money at one of these lovely, independent businesses. Many will be offering incentives to shop – money off and great discounts – and you'll know your money really is making a difference. There's also the point that in buying something from a smaller, lesser-known brand, you often find unique, brilliant pieces that you won't see on every other person in the street. Just something to consider as we head towards Black Friday...