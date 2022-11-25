This Black Friday, Why Not Support One Of These Independent Businesses?

As well as hitting the high street shops, this Black Friday, we suggest spending your money at one of these lovely, independent businesses. Many will be offering incentives to shop – money off and great discounts – and you'll know your money really is making a difference. There's also the point that in buying something from a smaller, lesser-known brand, you often find unique, brilliant pieces that you won't see on every other person in the street. Just something to consider as we head towards Black Friday...
Are you ready to fall in love with some beautiful lingerie? Dora Larsen, based in Bermondsey, explores colour like no other and creates the most beautiful pieces - and for Black Friday, it's partnering with the Fungi Foundation, donating £10 for every order it receives to the organisation.
A female force of nature in the fashion industry, Birdsong is an exciting and engaging world to buy into. 'We create clothing for women who dress in protest – against the fast nature of the fashion industry, the obsessive pursuit of trends and the systematic abuse of women in the production line.' Transparent Friday is its take on Black Friday, where the brand reminds its customers of its manifesto, and gives them the choice to pay full price, or to take 15% off or 25% off.
Why not feel a bit dressier at bedtime with a new set of fun pyjamas from Desmond & Dempsey? For Black Friday, the brand will be donating 10% of sales to charity.
'Designed in NYC / Made in LA' is Jade Swim's bio. Focussed on sustainable swimwear, these pieces are so beautifully minimal - and there's 50% off in its sale.
'The home of thoughtful gifts' - and it offers just that. For that friend who has everything or the person you've known for so long you've run out of gift ideas, why not try Notonthehighstreet.com, which is offering 50% off for Black Friday?
Intricately designed, everyday luxury is what Daphine is known for - and it's offering 30% off for Black Friday.
Cefinn is the go-to brand for elegant and ever-so-chic pieces. You can find something here for a day in the office and even for the party in the evening, with 20% off.
'Premium quality. Not so premium prices!' Kitri brings all the fun with its beautiful prints - and it's offering 30% this Black Friday.
The perfect accessory for your winter walks! Lexxola's frames are some of the coolest and chicest on the market (and there's a whopping 60% off).
The chicest and coolest - Elleme Paris are creating some serious accessories! From interesting shapes and even some truly scrumptious shoes, Elleme is a great place to find perfect arm candy (especially as it's offering 20% off).
You deserve to look your most fabulous in the bedroom (although you won't want to save these for indoors, trust us) - which means one thing and one thing only: Sleeper, which is offering 30% off almost everything.
Up To The Neck is offering a whole gamut of offers on its demi-fine items until 27 November, including free gift boxes on orders over £30 and 25% off orders over £55.
A cult classic, House of Sunny creates cool pieces to really elevate your wardrobe and is offering up to 60% off while stocks last.
Sister Jane is offering 30% off everything - yes, really - which means it's the ideal opportunity to buy a party dress for next month (or a second wedding dress).
Nadine Merabi is the definition of spectacular when it comes to partywear - and is offering 25% off for Black Friday.
Omnes is making a name for itself as the high street brand with sustainable credentials. For Black Friday, it's offering 30% off its range of coats, all of which have been made using luxurious deadstock fabric wherever possible to help reduce waste from textile mills and garment factories.
Beija London's Black Friday sale is offering lingerie, sizes AA-H, at up to 40% off. We love its lace sets, which are elevated and yet everyday.
Mejuri's Black Friday sale is its only sale of the year - and it's offering 25% off on orders over £100. Use the opportunity to buy an investment pair of hoops that you'll literally wear week in week out or something personalised for a special someone.
Loveness Lee, the affordable jewellery brand that takes inspiration from the abstract shapes and textures found in nature, is offering 25% off as part of Black Friday.
