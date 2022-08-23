  1. Home
Brides-To-Be, These Are The Best Veils To Finish Off Your Wedding Look

As inspired by some of our favourite celebs.

Meghan Markle veil
by Harriet Davey |
Posted

There’s no doubt about it, 2022 is the year of the wedding. As soon as nuptials were able to take place as usual, we bet we’re not alone in saying the guest invites arrived thick and fast. While we love a good wedding, finding a wedding guest dress can be a task (luckily, we’ve already found the best styles for you). And if you’re a bride-to-be, finding ‘the one’ (a dress, that is), can be even trickier. Of course, Team Grazia has already done the hard work for you, too, and the fashion team has found all the high street gowns worth knowing about.

With everyone from Britney Spears to Kourtney Kardashian getting wed this year, we haven’t been short of inspiration. While Britney went for a custom Versace dress, it’s the accessories we took note of. A 15-foot veil, pearl gloves and choker is what topped it off. And as for Kourtney, (we could barely keep up with how many outfits she had), she ended up with a Dolce & Gabbana mini dress. Again, the accessories stole the show with tulle gloves and a veil embroidered with the Virgin Mary (inspired by one of now-husband, Travis Barker’s, tattoos).

The common theme here is stunning veils, and A-listers have always loved to make them the centre of attention. Priyanka Chopra had a 75 foot-long veil on her wedding day, Hailey Bieber opted for an embroidered ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ veil created by late designer Virgil Abloh and Meghan Markle also had an embroidered iteration – all in 2018. Kate Middleton also chose to have an embroidered style in 2011.

If you’re a bride-to-be on the lookout for a veil (or you know someone who is), we’ve helped tick one thing of your wedding planning list by finding the best ones around. So, whether you opt for a short veil from Christopher Kane (complete with feathers), or a pearl-embellished style from Sister Jane – here are the veils that’ll make a statement on the big day. (And speaking of statement, a cathedral veil, which is a long veil usually more than 9 ft, is ideal if you want to have a 'moment' on some stone steps.) Because if it’s good enough for the celebs, hey?

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Wedding Veils

Jennifer Behr, Satin-Trimmed Tulle Veil
1 of 10

Sister Jane, Bridal Veil With Pearl Embellishment
2 of 10

Britten, Silk Style Barely There Wedding Veil
3 of 10

Christoper Kane, Short Veil
4 of 10

Ofrenda Studio, Mimosa Veil
5 of 10

Catherine Deane, Chelsea Veil Oyster
6 of 10

Ivory & Co, Sicily Satin Ribbon Fingertip Double Layer Veil
7 of 10

Wed2Be, A Single Tier Botanical Lace Wedding Veil
8 of 10

Jane Bourvis, Extra Large Hand-Embroidered Veil
9 of 10

Self-Portrait, Crystal Brocade Ribbon Lace Veil
10 of 10

