This High Street Shop Is The Fashion Editor’s Best Kept Secret When It Comes To Dresses

You might even have one of theirs in your wardrobe.

Harriet Davey Warehouse dress
by Harriet Davey |
Posted

Sitting in the office at Grazia HQ, we happened to notice not one, not two, but three of our fashion editors wearing a show-stopping dress. After a quick, ‘I love your dress’, ‘I love yours, too’ chat, we soon realised they all happened to be from exactly the same brand. Often we end up wearing similar outfits, but when they’re from the same online destination you know it’s one worth knowing about. And know it you will, as it happens to be high street favourite, Warehouse. Previously scattered along the streets of every city in the UK, the now online-only store is one not to ignore if its ‘new in’ section is anything to go by. And our editors have already been shopping the latest offerings.

While we are proof these dresses are a go-to for work (depending on your job, of course), we’re also here to tell you there’s basically a style to suit everyone, for every upcoming event. With a lot of the amazing frocks also being found in the petite and plus-size sections, you can make sure they’ll suit your shape. If you need some inspiration on how to style the dresses, you can always rely on the #WHIcons hashtag on Insta. With over 5,000 tags, it’s filled with endless outfit inspiration from loyal fans.

A few stand-out pieces we would like to highlight are the gold mini dress you’ll take as your plus one to every party, the abstract-print mesh midi dress that reminds us of the sell-out Loewe version Kendall Jenner wore, and a floral halterneck that would make the perfect wedding guest dress. Add to this puff-sleeves, cut-outs and tiered hemlines and we’ve picked your entire dress edit for you (you’re welcome).

Shop our favourite Warehouse dresses, and be prepared to add them all to your basket. If you make it there before our fashion eds, that is!

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Warehouse Dresses

Border Print Sparkle High Neck Belted Dress
Satin Halter Neck Backless Slip Dress
Floral Halter Neck Jersey Crepe Midi Dress
Petite Sequin Stripe Cut-Out Back Midi Dress
Ruched Front Pleated Maxi Dress
Tie Dye Cotton Square Neck Midi Dress
Geo Ruched Seam Bias Cut Midi Dress
Slip Maxi Dress
Racer Neck Sequin Mini Dress
Shimmer Satin Floral Ruched Front Midi Dress
Sparkle Jacquard V-Neck Midi Dress
Button Through Satin Twill Shift Dress
Cut-Out Art Print Recycled Mesh Midi Dress
