This High Street Shop Is The Fashion Editor’s Best Kept Secret When It Comes To Dresses

Sitting in the office at Grazia HQ, we happened to notice not one, not two, but three of our fashion editors wearing a show-stopping dress. After a quick, ‘I love your dress’, ‘I love yours, too’ chat, we soon realised they all happened to be from exactly the same brand. Often we end up wearing similar outfits, but when they’re from the same online destination you know it’s one worth knowing about. And know it you will, as it happens to be high street favourite, Warehouse. Previously scattered along the streets of every city in the UK, the now online-only store is one not to ignore if its ‘new in’ section is anything to go by. And our editors have already been shopping the latest offerings.