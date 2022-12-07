Forget Buying New Outfits For Party Season, Rent These Dream Looks Instead From £16

If, like us, your December diary is delivering a flood of outfit anxiety, you're not alone. With Christmas work dos, festive brunches and even New Year's Eve on the horizon, the need to plan multiple looks is already on our minds. But while buying a new dress for every upcoming occasion is not only expensive, it's incredible wasteful with the wear-once culture a lot of us are accustomed to. In fact, 1.7 million tonnes of textiles ends up in landfill in the UK, each year. And eBay has found that 7 million of these discarded items are sequins, which of course will mainly be around party season. Luckily for us all, though, there's an alternative to shopping en masse at this time of year: rental fashion. And we're here to help you find the best online dress rentals, including alternatives to dresses such as jumpsuits, mini skirts and fancy pyjamas.

Once only relied upon for black-tie events, now, the rental market is bigger than ever. Just last week, Kate Middleton wore a green Solace London dress to the Earthshot Prize ceremony which she rented from Hurr – one of the most-known rental sites – and you can wear it too (here) for just £74 for four nights. If it's good enough for a Princess, hey?

Kate Middleton wearing Solace London dress rented from Hurr ©Getty

You may have already heard about peer-to-peer rental community By Rotation – it's basically the best way to be able to wear the exact outfits you love on Instagram, from people you may already follow. Then there's Rotaro, this site has the coolest Scandi brands and also has a selection of bags – including Prada, Rejina Pyo and Jacquemus – you can borrow (for a small cost). And this has to be one of the main perks about renting. Instead of splurging on designer brands, you get to wear them for a cut of the original price. We all know this is one of the most expensive times of the year, so it's worth finding ways to save money, while simultaneously contributing to saving the planet – which is of course the most important reason to rent instead of buying new.

There's also new sites such as DCEY (it's huge in Turkey and has just launched in the UK), but a huge breakthrough in the world of rental is sites such as Selfridges and Matchesfashion joining the revolution. While Selfridges has had a Hurr pop-up in-store since 2021, matchesfashionrental.com has just launched last month. With both powerhouses in the industry now having some of its top designers – think Taller Marmo, The Vampire's Wife and Nensi Dojaka – available to wear, borrow and give back, this is huge news to shout about.

So next time you get flustered with knowing what to wear for all those upcoming festive affairs, why not try renting a whole outfit – for one night or even up to a month for Cocoon's designer bags – and we fully back you wearing this same outfit, on repeat, for the entirety of the rental period. Keep scrolling to see the best outfits to borrow for party season, and beyond.