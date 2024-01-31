  1. Home|
I’m Over 6ft Tall And These Are The Trousers On The High Street That Actually Fit

Because tall girls need great trousers too.

Marian Kwei
by Marian Kwei |
Zara, Cargo Trousers With Zips

2
Mint Velvet, Mid-Indigo Workable Wide Jeans

3
H&M, High-Waisted Leggings

4
Marks & Spencer, Cotton Rich Utility Parachute Trousers

5
Bershka, Baggy Carpenter Jeans

6
Marks & Spencer, Straight-Leg Trousers With Stretch

7
Phase Eight, Aubrielle Clean Crepe Culotte

8
Zara, High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Standing tall at 6′ 1.5", the quest for the perfect pair of high street trousers has been quite the journey for me. Countless hours have been spent in the pursuit of the ideal fit, only to return home disheartened and empty-handed. It's a struggle familiar to those who, like me, find the fashion landscape often falling short in catering to our unique proportions.

But fear not, dear readers, for my tireless pursuit has not been in vain. I have found some great trousers that finally embrace and enhance a taller frame. Your search for a great pair of trousers ends here. Here are my eight favourites!

The Perfect Cargo: Zara

Marian Kwei
Marian Kwei wearing cargo trousers from Zara ©Marian Kwei

1.

Zara, Cargo Trousers With Zips

The Smart Pair Of Jeans: Mint Velvet

Marian Kwei
Marian Kwei wearing smart jeans by Mint Velvet ©Marian Kwei

2.

Mint Velvet, Mid-Indigo Workable Wide Jeans

The Must-Have Black Leggings: H&M

Marian Kwei
Marian Kwei wearing leggings from H&M ©Marian Kwei

3.

H&M, High-Waisted Leggings

The Parachute Trousers: Marks & Spencer

Marian Kwei
Marian Kwei wearing parachute trousers from M&S ©Marian Kwei

4.

Marks & Spencer, Cotton Rich Utility Parachute Trousers

The Trend-Led Trousers: Bershka

Marian Kwei
Marian Kwei wearing jeans from Bershka ©Marian Kwei

5.

Bershka, Baggy Carpenter Jeans

The Smart Black Trousers: Marks & Spencer

Marian Kwei
Marian Kwei wearing black trousers from M&S ©Marian Kwei

6.

Marks & Spencer, Straight-Leg Trousers With Stretch

The Camel Culotte: Phase Eight

Marian Kwei
Marian Kwei wearing culottes from Phase Eight ©Marian Kwei

7.

Phase Eight, Aubrielle Clean Crepe Culotte

The Casual Jean: Zara

Marian Kwei
Marian Kwei wearing jeans from Zara ©Marian Kwei

8.

Zara, High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

