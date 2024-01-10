The Best Black Leggings That Will Save Your Outfit Every Single Time

Black leggings reign supreme as both a wardrobe staple and saviour, we would argue. A true embodiment of versatility, leggings are appropriate for both daily activities, or for those days when only loungewear is deemed appropriate. Either way, the choice is yours.
What better way to welcome the new year than with a brand new pair of black leggings, because one thing we would argue is 'in' this year, is making sartorial choices that are practical, comfortable and (perhaps most crucially) chic. A pair of black leggings combine all the attributes we long for in any item of clothing.
And, if you needed any more convincing that the black legging is the fashion embodiment of versatility, that won't be too difficult. The A Listers make a case for a humble black legging - take Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski for instance. Though Kendall opts to wear a pair of yoga pants when running errands or going to the gym (otherwise known as my daily uniform), Emily opted to to dress a pair of black cropped leggings with a tailored blazer and black mules. Same garment - completely different vibe.
But a regular or cropped pair of black leggings aren't the only options you have to choose between. Flared leggings, as well as stirrup leggings, have been spotted on both Hailey Bieber, VB and Sienna Miller countless times. The main takeaway? You have options.
We've found some of the best black leggings to shop from right now, no matter your budget. A timeless addition to any wardrobe, take a look at our top picks below.
SHOP: The Best Black Leggings To Buy Right Now
Best Black Leggings
These comfort-is-key Zara leggings are ideal if you're looking for a trusty pair of black leggings
The perfect pair of leggings for those of us who love simplicity when it comes to styling outfits.
3.
H+M Leggings
If you're looking for a budget friendly pair of leggings, H&M have some of the best out there.
Best Black Flared Leggings
Add some spice to your regular loungewear collection with these Arket flared leggings. Pair with a
Making high quality clothing at a budget friendly price is what Marks and Spencer are known for.
Athleisure brand Tala knows how to create versatile, sustainable wardrobe staples, and its high
Best Black Stirrup Leggings
A stirrup legging is the key to acing a Hailey Bieber inspired look. These high quality (without
Sure, these L'Agence Leggings are a bit more expensive than the others, but they look amazing, and
Pair these Night Addict leggings with your favourite pair of retro trainers and a sports bra to
Best Black Gym Leggings
Nike is synonymous with making reliable gym clothing that look and feel good for any and all
Say hello to Tala's go to gym leggings, complete with high-waist detailing. Reviewers can't get
Gym and athleisurewear brand Adanola knows a thing or two about making leggings perfect for a