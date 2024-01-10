The Best Black Leggings That Will Save Your Outfit Every Single Time

Black leggings reign supreme as both a wardrobe staple and saviour, we would argue. A true embodiment of versatility, leggings are appropriate for both daily activities, or for those days when only loungewear is deemed appropriate. Either way, the choice is yours.

What better way to welcome the new year than with a brand new pair of black leggings, because one thing we would argue is 'in' this year, is making sartorial choices that are practical, comfortable and (perhaps most crucially) chic. A pair of black leggings combine all the attributes we long for in any item of clothing.

And, if you needed any more convincing that the black legging is the fashion embodiment of versatility, that won't be too difficult. The A Listers make a case for a humble black legging - take Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski for instance. Though Kendall opts to wear a pair of yoga pants when running errands or going to the gym (otherwise known as my daily uniform), Emily opted to to dress a pair of black cropped leggings with a tailored blazer and black mules. Same garment - completely different vibe.

But a regular or cropped pair of black leggings aren't the only options you have to choose between. Flared leggings, as well as stirrup leggings, have been spotted on both Hailey Bieber, VB and Sienna Miller countless times. The main takeaway? You have options.

We've found some of the best black leggings to shop from right now, no matter your budget. A timeless addition to any wardrobe, take a look at our top picks below.

SHOP: The Best Black Leggings To Buy Right Now

Best Black Leggings

Best Black Flared Leggings

Best Black Stirrup Leggings

