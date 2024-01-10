  1. Home|
The Best Black Leggings That Will Save Your Outfit Every Single Time

Versatile is the word.

by Emma Richardson |
Black leggings reign supreme as both a wardrobe staple and saviour, we would argue. A true embodiment of versatility, leggings are appropriate for both daily activities, or for those days when only loungewear is deemed appropriate. Either way, the choice is yours.

What better way to welcome the new year than with a brand new pair of black leggings, because one thing we would argue is 'in' this year, is making sartorial choices that are practical, comfortable and (perhaps most crucially) chic. A pair of black leggings combine all the attributes we long for in any item of clothing.

And, if you needed any more convincing that the black legging is the fashion embodiment of versatility, that won't be too difficult. The A Listers make a case for a humble black legging - take Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski for instance. Though Kendall opts to wear a pair of yoga pants when running errands or going to the gym (otherwise known as my daily uniform), Emily opted to to dress a pair of black cropped leggings with a tailored blazer and black mules. Same garment - completely different vibe.

But a regular or cropped pair of black leggings aren't the only options you have to choose between. Flared leggings, as well as stirrup leggings, have been spotted on both Hailey Bieber, VB and Sienna Miller countless times. The main takeaway? You have options.

We've found some of the best black leggings to shop from right now, no matter your budget. A timeless addition to any wardrobe, take a look at our top picks below.

SHOP: The Best Black Leggings To Buy Right Now

Zara Black Legging

Zara Black LeggingZARA
Price: £22.99

www.zara.com

Description

These comfort-is-key Zara leggings are ideal if you're looking for a trusty pair of black leggings

Mango Basic Leggings

Mango Basic LeggingsMANGO
Price: £12.99 (was £22.99)

shop.mango.com

Description

The perfect pair of leggings for those of us who love simplicity when it comes to styling outfits.

H+M Leggings

H+M LeggingsH+M
Price: £7.99

www2.hm.com

Description

If you're looking for a budget friendly pair of leggings, H&M have some of the best out there.

Best Black Flared Leggings

ARKET Leggings

ARKET LeggingsARKET
Price: £28 (was £45)

www.arket.com

Description

Add some spice to your regular loungewear collection with these Arket flared leggings. Pair with a

M+S Flared Black Leggings

M+S Flared Black Leggings M+S
Price: £22.50

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

Making high quality clothing at a budget friendly price is what Marks and Spencer are known for.

TALA SkinLuxe High Waisted Flared Legging

TALA SkinLuxe High Waisted Flared LeggingTALA
Price: £56

www.wearetala.com

Description

Athleisure brand Tala knows how to create versatile, sustainable wardrobe staples, and its high

Best Black Stirrup Leggings

Mango Stirrup Leggings

Mango Stirrup LeggingsMANGO
Price: £17.99 (was £22.99)

shop.mango.com

Description

A stirrup legging is the key to acing a Hailey Bieber inspired look. These high quality (without

L'Agence Emerson Stretch Stirrup Leggings

L'Agence Emerson Stretch Stirrup LeggingsTHEOUTNET
Price: £69 (was £230)

www.theoutnet.com

Description

Sure, these L'Agence Leggings are a bit more expensive than the others, but they look amazing, and

Night Addict Stirrup Leggings

Night Addict Stirrup Leggings ASOS
Price: £12 (was £40)

www.asos.com

Description

Pair these Night Addict leggings with your favourite pair of retro trainers and a sports bra to

Best Black Gym Leggings

Nike Training Black Leggings

Nike Training Black Leggings NIKE
Price: £44.95

www.asos.com

Description

Nike is synonymous with making reliable gym clothing that look and feel good for any and all

TALA FormTech Black Leggings

TALA FormTech Black Leggings TALA
Price: £56

www.wearetala.com

Description

Say hello to Tala's go to gym leggings, complete with high-waist detailing. Reviewers can't get

Adanola Black Basic Leggings

Adanola Black Basic LeggingsADANOLA
Price: £39.99

adanola.com

Description

Gym and athleisurewear brand Adanola knows a thing or two about making leggings perfect for a

