Question: Is It Officially Time To Start Wearing Tights?

There's a strong case to be made for the feeling of cotton poplin wafting against your skin as you enjoy a balmy summer's day but it's nothing compared to the moment when you feel a chill about the ankles and have to reach for your favourite pair of tights. Has that moment arrived, however? Black opaques have already been spotted in the wild (read: on the Northern Line), but surely it's too early to be giving up on bare legs considering that summer isn't even over. Right?

Emmanuelle Koffi at Paris Fashion Week ©Getty Images

When it comes to tights, the rules are there are no rules. If you're warm, go without. If you're cold, pull on a pair. But also, don't feel like you have to go straight to the 50 deniers. Cast your mind back to 2019 and you might remember (you probably won't) that Katie Holmes provided an encore to her cashmere bra/cardigan moment in the form of polka dot tights. Naturally, I took the opportunity to write a homage to the new wave of hosiery that had been springing up in fashion circles – tights which were covered in logos, lace and all sorts of embellishments. And they're still going strong.

Susie Bubble at Paris Fashion Week

This has a lot to do with the fact that, from autumn 2019, designers started making tights one of the focal points of their collections, which makes sense because they're something that many of us will pretty much be wearing from round about now to March. Or maybe even May. Chanel's logoed pair was a particular highlight. Sheer and ever-so-chic, they can be worn with almost any footwear, from mules to quilted welly boots (yes, really). There's also fishnet tights, which might be a good compromise if you're not ready to unearth your proper winter woollies.

As well as fashion's haute hosiery, there are some excellent pairs on the high street that add a hint of polish to any outfit and won't break the bank, either. This is why I've decided to share the very best tights on the market, as tried and tested by a woman completely obsessed with black opaques, sheer tights, fishnets and the designer pairs. That woman is me, by the way.