The Summer Tailoring Hacks You Need To Know This Event Season

If a string of summer events has you feeling hot under the collar, it might help to know that there’s a consensus about what to wear among the A-list. When it comes to looking chic yet cool, smart yet reassuringly simple, summer tailoring is your ace card. Wimbledon’s celebrity spectators understood the assignment, wearing a uniform of neutral suiting, ticking stripes and straw accessories, while the motorsports crowd took to tailoring’s latest hero, the waistcoat, with gusto at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. A welcome change from wafty sundresses, these four takes will work hard all summer to make occasion dressing a breeze.