The Summer Tailoring Hacks You Need To Know This Event Season

Make occasion dressing a breeze by copying Sienna, Dina and Emma.

best summer tailoring
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

If a string of summer events has you feeling hot under the collar, it might help to know that there’s a consensus about what to wear among the A-list. When it comes to looking chic yet cool, smart yet reassuringly simple, summer tailoring is your ace card. Wimbledon’s celebrity spectators understood the assignment, wearing a uniform of neutral suiting, ticking stripes and straw accessories, while the motorsports crowd took to tailoring’s latest hero, the waistcoat, with gusto at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. A welcome change from wafty sundresses, these four takes will work hard all summer to make occasion dressing a breeze.

The Trouser Suit

Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller wearing summer tailoring at Wimbledon ©Getty

Wear your pinstriped blazer buttoned up with nothing underneath to show a sliver of skin like Sienna Miller.

1. Zara, Striped Linen-Blend Blazer

Zara, Striped Linen-Blend Blazer

Buy now
Zara, Striped Linen-Blend Blazer
Buy now

2. Zara, Striped Trousers With Darts

Zara, Striped Trousers With Darts

Buy now
Zara, Striped Trousers With Darts
Buy now

3. Aspinal Of London, Hobo Crescent Bag

Aspinal Of London, Hobo Crescent Bag

Buy now
Aspinal Of London, Hobo Crescent Bag
Buy now

The Skirt Suit

Dina Asher-Smith
Dina Asher-Smith wearing summer tailoring at Wimbledon ©Getty

Dina Asher-Smith’s gauzy skirt suit was soft power tailoring at its most superlative. Copy the dulce de leche colour with these separates, choosing a block-heeled sandal for contrast.

6. Office, Maeve Wood-Effect Sandals

Office, Maeve Wood-Effect Sandals

Buy now
Office, Maeve Wood-Effect Sandals
Buy now

7. Swarovski, Dextera Hoop Earrings

Swarovski, Dextera Hoop Earrings

Buy now
Swarovski, Dextera Hoop Earrings
Buy now

The Shorts Suit

Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin wearing summer tailoring at Wimbledon ©Getty

Emma Corrin won at Wimbledon, wearing a shorts suit that was effortlessly sharp. Copy their accessories - shades, socks and even a necktie - to add personality.

8. AllSaints, Petra Linen-Blend Blazer

AllSaints, Petra Linen-Blend Blazer

View offer
AllSaints, Petra Linen-Blend Blazer
View offer

9. AllSaints, Petra High-Rise Wide Linen-Blend Shorts

AllSaints, Petra High-Rise Wide Linen-Blend Shorts

View offer
AllSaints, Petra High-Rise Wide Linen-Blend Shorts
View offer

10. Arket, Crinkle Cotton Shirt

Arket, Crinkle Cotton Shirt

Buy now
Arket, Crinkle Cotton Shirt
Buy now

11. GH Bass &amp; Co, Weejuns '90s Esther Kiltie Tassel Loafers

GH Bass & Co, Weejuns '90s Esther Kiltie Tassel Loafers

Buy now
GH Bass & Co, Weejuns '90s Esther Kiltie Tassel Loafers
Buy now

The Waistcoat

India Amarteifio
India Amarteifio wearing summer tailoring at Goodwood Festival of Speed ©Getty

For a less traditional take on the two-piece, try pairing a waistcoat with wide-leg trousers like Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio. The combination will also be a breath of fresh air on this year’s wedding guest circuit.

12. Massimo Dutti, Navy Blue Long Satin Waistcoat

Massimo Dutti, Navy Blue Long Satin Waistcoat

Buy now
Massimo Dutti, Navy Blue Long Satin Waistcoat
Buy now

13. Massimo Dutti, Straight Navy Blue Satin Trousers

Massimo Dutti, Straight Navy Blue Satin Trousers

Buy now
Massimo Dutti, Straight Navy Blue Satin Trousers
Buy now

14. V By Very, Extra Wide-Fit Cross Strap Slider Sandal

V By Very, Extra Wide-Fit Cross Strap Slider Sandal

View offer
V By Very, Extra Wide-Fit Cross Strap Slider Sandal
View offer

15. Guess, Belle Vintage Denim Shoulder Bag

Guess, Belle Vintage Denim Shoulder Bag

Buy now
Guess, Belle Vintage Denim Shoulder Bag
Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us