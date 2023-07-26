The Summer Tailoring Hacks You Need To Know This Event Season

If a string of summer events has you feeling hot under the collar, it might help to know that there’s a consensus about what to wear among the A-list. When it comes to looking chic yet cool, smart yet reassuringly simple, summer tailoring is your ace card. Wimbledon’s celebrity spectators understood the assignment, wearing a uniform of neutral suiting, ticking stripes and straw accessories, while the motorsports crowd took to tailoring’s latest hero, the waistcoat, with gusto at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. A welcome change from wafty sundresses, these four takes will work hard all summer to make occasion dressing a breeze.
The Trouser Suit
Wear your pinstriped blazer buttoned up with nothing underneath to show a sliver of skin like Sienna Miller.
The Skirt Suit
Dina Asher-Smith’s gauzy skirt suit was soft power tailoring at its most superlative. Copy the dulce de leche colour with these separates, choosing a block-heeled sandal for contrast.
The Shorts Suit
Emma Corrin won at Wimbledon, wearing a shorts suit that was effortlessly sharp. Copy their accessories - shades, socks and even a necktie - to add personality.
The Waistcoat
For a less traditional take on the two-piece, try pairing a waistcoat with wide-leg trousers like Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio. The combination will also be a breath of fresh air on this year’s wedding guest circuit.