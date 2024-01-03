  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

The Sales Are Still On: Here’s What Team Grazia Is Buying To Make The Most Of The Discounts

Make your January pay cheque work harder.

sales shopping
by Julia Harvey |
Published on
1
sales COS
Hannah Woodside, Deputy Editor
2
sales Massimo Dutti
Natalie Hammond, Senior Fashion News Editor
3
alessandra rich dress
Hannah Banks-Walker, Head of Fashion Commerce
4
sale slip
Rachael Martin, Junior Beauty Editor
5
sales Ganni
Rosie Levine, Art Editor
6
H&M home sales
Henrik Lischke, Senior Fashion Features Editor
7
daisy street sales
Renee Washington, Digital Fashion And Beauty Assistant
8
sisley sales
Julia Harvey, Shopping Editor
9
shirt sales
Georgia Aspinall, Senior Features Writer
10
ellesse sale
Rhiannon Evans, Senior Editor
11
nike sales
Jada Langola-Walters, Social Media Assistant

The festivities are over and it's back to reality with a dark, depressing bump. Sure, we're back to work, it's still getting dark at 4pm and many people are struggling through the early days of countless New Year's resolutions, but that doesn't mean all is lost. Whilst it might not seem a big deal, the winter sales are still out in full force, meaning you can get yourself a bargain or two without breaking the bank to brighten up your winter.

We all know that January can be pretty hard on the bank account, with the festive period taking it's toll on that early December pay cheque, which is why it's important to make the most of how you shop. Buying things for the sake of it is a no-no but if you're in need of new gym kit, winter coats, or have just had your eye on something but held off buying - now is your chance.

With countless sales on right now, it's tricky to know where to start. So to help you on your way, here is everything on our team's shopping list right now, from tinted moisturisers and silk pillow cases to sweater vests and hot-pink puffers. Whatever your after, here's all the inspiration you need. Happy shopping...

SHOP: Team Grazia's Top January Sale Buys

1.

Hannah Woodside, Deputy Editor

COS, Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots

sales COS
Price: £90 (was £225)

www.cos.com

Description

My old Chelsea boots have finally given up and I’m in the market for some new ones. I like the

sales COS
Price: £90 (was £225)

www.cos.com

2.

Natalie Hammond, Senior Fashion News Editor

Massimo Dutti, Straight Needlecord Trousers

sales Massimo Dutti
Price: £49.95 (was £69.95)

www.massimodutti.com

Description

I’ve been looking for corduroy trousers for a while now and came across these in the sale at

sales Massimo Dutti
Price: £49.95 (was £69.95)

www.massimodutti.com

3.

Hannah Banks-Walker, Head of Fashion Commerce

Alessandra Rich, Polka Dot Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Dress

alessandra rich dress
Price: £536 (was £1,340)

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

In a bid to be more organised when it comes to wedding guest outfits later in the year, I'm going

alessandra rich dress
Price: £536 (was £1,340)

www.net-a-porter.com

4.

Rachael Martin, Junior Beauty Editor

Slip, Pure Silk Queen Pillowcase

sale slip
Price: £62.30 (was £89)

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

For me, January is the perfect time to make an investment beauty buy. Take the Slip Pure Silk

sale slip
Price: £62.30 (was £89)

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

5.

Rosie Levine, Art Editor

Ganni, Green Logo Wool Sweater Vest

sales Ganni
Price: £97.50 (was £195)

www.ganni.com

Description

You can never have too many sweater vests and 50% off is amazing. Knitwear is always an investment.

sales Ganni
Price: £97.50 (was £195)

www.ganni.com

6.

Henrik Lischke, Senior Fashion Features Editor

H&amp;M, Washed Linen Pillowcase

H&M home sales
Price: £7 (was £17.99)

www2.hm.com

Description

H&M’s bed linen is a firm favourite of mine for a great night’s sleep and these light charcoal

H&M home sales
Price: £7 (was £17.99)

www2.hm.com

7.

Renee Washington, Digital Fashion And Beauty Assistant

Daisy Street, Vintage Style Shaggy Cardigan In Space Green

daisy street sales
Price: £23 ( was £38)

www.asos.com

Description

Fringe is in! I’ve had my eye on this cardigan for a while and it’s finally hit the sale. I think

daisy street sales
Price: £23 ( was £38)

www.asos.com

8.

Julia Harvey, Shopping Editor

Sisley, Phyto-Hydra Teint SPF15 40ml

sisley sales
Price: £50.10 (was £91)

www.allbeauty.com

Description

If you're pretty clueless about make-up (hiya) then a tinted moisturiser is key to an easy peasy

sisley sales
Price: £50.10 (was £91)

www.allbeauty.com

9.

Georgia Aspinall, Senior Features Writer

<strong>Revole x Jetset, Christina Noemi Cropped Beach Shirt</strong>

shirt sales
Price: £31 (was £114)

www.revolve.com

Description

Another early purchase for spring/summer, I was truly taken in by the price reduction on this

shirt sales
Price: £31 (was £114)

www.revolve.com

10.

Rhiannon Evans, Senior Editor

Ellesse, Barbieri OH Fleece Top

ellesse sale
Price: £60

www.simplybe.co.uk

Description

I’m still not over wanting to be in my pyjamas, so am craving this Ellesse leopard print fleece

ellesse sale
Price: £60

www.simplybe.co.uk

11.

Jada Langola-Walters, Social Media Assistant

Nike, Borg Padded Jacket In Hyper Pink

nike sales
Price: £99.50 (was £199.95)

www.asos.com

Description

A puffer jacket is essential for winter and I'm currently obsessed with this fuzzy hot-pink puffer

nike sales
Price: £99.50 (was £199.95)

www.asos.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us