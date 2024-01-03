The Sales Are Still On: Here’s What Team Grazia Is Buying To Make The Most Of The Discounts

The festivities are over and it's back to reality with a dark, depressing bump. Sure, we're back to work, it's still getting dark at 4pm and many people are struggling through the early days of countless New Year's resolutions, but that doesn't mean all is lost. Whilst it might not seem a big deal, the winter sales are still out in full force, meaning you can get yourself a bargain or two without breaking the bank to brighten up your winter.

We all know that January can be pretty hard on the bank account, with the festive period taking it's toll on that early December pay cheque, which is why it's important to make the most of how you shop. Buying things for the sake of it is a no-no but if you're in need of new gym kit, winter coats, or have just had your eye on something but held off buying - now is your chance.

With countless sales on right now, it's tricky to know where to start. So to help you on your way, here is everything on our team's shopping list right now, from tinted moisturisers and silk pillow cases to sweater vests and hot-pink puffers. Whatever your after, here's all the inspiration you need. Happy shopping...

SHOP: Team Grazia's Top January Sale Buys

1. Hannah Woodside, Deputy Editor COS, Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots Price: £ 90 (was £225) www.cos.com View offer Description My old Chelsea boots have finally given up and I’m in the market for some new ones. I like the ... read more Price: £ 90 (was £225) www.cos.com View offer

3. Hannah Banks-Walker, Head of Fashion Commerce Alessandra Rich, Polka Dot Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Dress Price: £ 536 (was £1,340) www.net-a-porter.com View offer Description In a bid to be more organised when it comes to wedding guest outfits later in the year, I'm going ... read more Price: £ 536 (was £1,340) www.net-a-porter.com View offer