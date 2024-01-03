The Sales Are Still On: Here’s What Team Grazia Is Buying To Make The Most Of The Discounts

The festivities are over and it's back to reality with a dark, depressing bump. Sure, we're back to work, it's still getting dark at 4pm and many people are struggling through the early days of countless New Year's resolutions, but that doesn't mean all is lost. Whilst it might not seem a big deal, the winter sales are still out in full force, meaning you can get yourself a bargain or two without breaking the bank to brighten up your winter.
We all know that January can be pretty hard on the bank account, with the festive period taking it's toll on that early December pay cheque, which is why it's important to make the most of how you shop. Buying things for the sake of it is a no-no but if you're in need of new gym kit, winter coats, or have just had your eye on something but held off buying - now is your chance.
With countless sales on right now, it's tricky to know where to start. So to help you on your way, here is everything on our team's shopping list right now, from tinted moisturisers and silk pillow cases to sweater vests and hot-pink puffers. Whatever your after, here's all the inspiration you need. Happy shopping...
SHOP: Team Grazia's Top January Sale Buys
COS, Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots
My old Chelsea boots have finally given up and I’m in the market for some new ones. I like the
Massimo Dutti, Straight Needlecord Trousers
I’ve been looking for corduroy trousers for a while now and came across these in the sale at
Alessandra Rich, Polka Dot Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Dress
In a bid to be more organised when it comes to wedding guest outfits later in the year, I'm going
Slip, Pure Silk Queen Pillowcase
For me, January is the perfect time to make an investment beauty buy. Take the Slip Pure Silk
Ganni, Green Logo Wool Sweater Vest
You can never have too many sweater vests and 50% off is amazing. Knitwear is always an investment.
H&M, Washed Linen Pillowcase
H&M’s bed linen is a firm favourite of mine for a great night’s sleep and these light charcoal
Daisy Street, Vintage Style Shaggy Cardigan In Space Green
Fringe is in! I’ve had my eye on this cardigan for a while and it’s finally hit the sale. I think
Sisley, Phyto-Hydra Teint SPF15 40ml
If you're pretty clueless about make-up (hiya) then a tinted moisturiser is key to an easy peasy
<strong>Revole x Jetset, Christina Noemi Cropped Beach Shirt</strong>
Another early purchase for spring/summer, I was truly taken in by the price reduction on this
Ellesse, Barbieri OH Fleece Top
I’m still not over wanting to be in my pyjamas, so am craving this Ellesse leopard print fleece