I Went Skiing For The First Time This Year – And I Found The Best Plus Size Skiwear

Much as I wish it weren't the case, sometimes being plus size makes things a little bit more complicated. These days, it's always doable - and stylish - but sometimes it can take a bit more effort when you have to shop for things outside your comfort zone, especially when it comes to sportswear. So, when it came to having to find a plus size skiwear wardrobe for a once in a lifetime trip to Courmayeur in the Italian Alps, I'll admit I panicked.

Shopping for skiwear full stop was scary enough as a first-timer, but I panicked when I saw that lots of the great high street skiwear offerings stop at a 16 or 18. Because even if you're in that range of sizing, when it comes to skiing and the need for layers, often you'll want to size up for comfort.

After a little Google, however, I discovered lots of great brands that assuaged my panic. ASOS's 4505 has a great range of plus size skiwear, for instance, at affordable price-points. And while some of my regular high street favourites might not necessarily cater to me in every product (thoughZara's skiwearis still worth checking out as some pieces are available in larger sizes online), it turns out specialist places like Mountain Warehouse do go up to sizes like 4XL and 24. It's also worth remembering that not everything you need or want will be labelled as skiwear; the ever brilliant Good Move collection at Marks and Spencer, for example, has lovely fleeces and layers in the brand's usual inclusive size offering up to a 24.

So, when it comes to plus size skiwear, there's actually no need to panic at all - there's loads to choose from. If it's something you're trying for the first time, I'd offer one more tip I tried to stick to – whether it's your first time or not, try to buy things that you might also wear at home and use another time. Warm clothes and skiwear can be pricier and, in these times, it's tricky to justify new pieces that can only be used once a year, not to mention the environmental impact that has. Check out the weather at your ski resort in advance – you might not actually need to prepare yourself for minus 35 degrees, so a fleece in a great colour that you could just as easily wear on a Saturday for a coffee date might just be the thing.

So, here's some of my favourite pieces I found if you're looking to shop for plus size skiwear.

SHOP: The Best Plus Size Skiwear – Tried And Tested

