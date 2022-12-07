Zara’s New Ski Collection Is As Cool As You Would Imagine

If your favourite hobby is to peruse the Zara 'new in' section, then you may have already seen the latest collection to land on site. And if your other hobby is to go skiing or snowboarding at this time of year, then you'll be even more interested in the new 16-piece ski edit. Comprised of six thermal snow jackets – including monochrome, look-at-me green and pale blue – which all have a built-in Recco rescue reflector, making it easier to be found in case of an emergency. And on the subject of safety, there's also two pairs of 100% UV-protected goggles and even a lightweight helmet. But back to the clothes. If your mountain vibe is a one-piece, then you'll be interested in the belted jumpsuit or the effortlessly stylish black dungarees, which, as well as being fully windproof and waterproof, provide thermal comfort in temperatures as low as -16ºC.