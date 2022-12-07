Zara’s New Ski Collection Is As Cool As You Would Imagine

If your favourite hobby is to peruse the Zara 'new in' section, then you may have already seen the latest collection to land on site. And if your other hobby is to go skiing or snowboarding at this time of year, then you'll be even more interested in the new 16-piece ski edit. Comprised of six thermal snow jackets – including monochrome, look-at-me green and pale blue – which all have a built-in Recco rescue reflector, making it easier to be found in case of an emergency. And on the subject of safety, there's also two pairs of 100% UV-protected goggles and even a lightweight helmet. But back to the clothes. If your mountain vibe is a one-piece, then you'll be interested in the belted jumpsuit or the effortlessly stylish black dungarees, which, as well as being fully windproof and waterproof, provide thermal comfort in temperatures as low as -16ºC.
If snow boots are the highlight of your wintery looks, then the ski collection also has a short or tall black and white pair you'll be able to style with all your outfits when not on the slopes.
Excited for après ski with a hot chocolate or mulled wine by a log fire? Then of course Zara has all the pieces – from a hooded cable knit to roll neck tops – you'll be able to cleverly layer under your special ski gear so you're ready for these activities, too.
Keep going to see, and shop, the new Zara skiwear collection that makes us want to book a winter escape ASAP.
SHOP: Zara Skiwear
How chic is this jumpsuit? The monochrome teamed with the clip belt makes it look more expensive than it is. And yes, of course, it's windproof and waterproof, too.
It's windproof, it's waterproof and it has body heat-retaining technology to make sure you stay warm up to -18 degrees. Perfect.
Chunky boots are key for winter and this insulated rubber pair will keep your toes warm during the sub-zero temperatures.
With a triple layer of wind and waterproof material, these sleek dungarees will be the base to nearly all your great ski looks.
Not only stylish, this clever puffer has a built-in Recco reflector which, in case of emergency, makes it easier for rescue professions to be able to track you down and find you.
Safety first, and Zara has you covered with this minimalist helmet with built-in goggle support.
And when it comes to goggles, this lightweight style with 100% UV protection is a winner all round.
This will keep your body temperature consistent even up to -16 degrees. Not only this, it's also a fun colour so you'll stand out on the slopes.