The Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses On The High Street

Being petite might make it easier to buy shoes because you're not scrapping for the last size 6, but it's a little more challenging to find dresses that fit - especially when it comes to petite wedding guest dresses. Shopping from regular sizes will often mean making do with a hemline that inches too long or a waist that's either too big or too small if you've had to size down to compensate for the length.

And while you can always go to your local dry cleaner to get things taken up, wouldn't it be nice, for once, to buy something that fits the first time? All of this becomes even more important when you're shopping for a special occasion like a wedding. That's why we've done a trawl of the best petite wedding guest dresses so that you don't have to. Whether you're on the hunt for a long-sleeved guest wedding dress for winter nuptials or are headed for sunnier climes and need a beach wedding guest dress, our edit has an array of options and brands.

Influencer, Kate Hutchins, has some great suggestions on the high street. Her recommendations include Abercrombie, Reiss, Karen Millen and ASOS, which have a vast petite selection that means you'll feel like you've got options. We also rate Whistles, Ro&Zo and M&S, which stock plenty of other brands that do petite sizing as well as their own ranges.