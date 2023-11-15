  1. Home|
The Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses On The High Street

Turn heads for the right reasons.

by Natalie Hammond |
Published
Whistles, Petite Aurelie Scribble Daisy Dress
M&S, Animal Print Jacquard Midaxi Tea Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch, Flutter Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress
ASOS DESIGN, Petite Metallic Midi Dress With Puff Sleeves
Karen Millen, Applique Organdie Buttoned Woven Maxi Dress
Ro&Zo, Yellow Floral Button Front Dress
Phase Eight, Petite Lulu Lace Dress
Reiss, Printed Cut-Out Back Midi Dress
Being petite might make it easier to buy shoes because you're not scrapping for the last size 6, but it's a little more challenging to find dresses that fit - especially when it comes to petite wedding guest dresses. Shopping from regular sizes will often mean making do with a hemline that inches too long or a waist that's either too big or too small if you've had to size down to compensate for the length.

And while you can always go to your local dry cleaner to get things taken up, wouldn't it be nice, for once, to buy something that fits the first time? All of this becomes even more important when you're shopping for a special occasion like a wedding. That's why we've done a trawl of the best petite wedding guest dresses so that you don't have to. Whether you're on the hunt for a long-sleeved guest wedding dress for winter nuptials or are headed for sunnier climes and need a beach wedding guest dress, our edit has an array of options and brands.

Influencer, Kate Hutchins, has some great suggestions on the high street. Her recommendations include Abercrombie, Reiss, Karen Millen and ASOS, which have a vast petite selection that means you'll feel like you've got options. We also rate Whistles, Ro&Zo and M&S, which stock plenty of other brands that do petite sizing as well as their own ranges.

SHOP: The Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses

1. Whistles, Petite Aurelie Scribble Daisy Dress

Price: £179

www.whistles.com

The electric blue colour of this petite wedding guest dress will turn heads for all the right reasons.

2. Marks And Spencer, Petite Animal Print Jacquard Midaxi Tea Dress

Price: £45

www.marksandspencer.com

It's worth buying a midaxi dress in petite so that it hits that sweet spot on the mid-calf instead of dragging on the floor.

3. Abercrombie + Fitch, Flutter Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress

Price: £115

www.abercrombie.com

You can select from petite, regular and tall with many of A&F's dresses, and this flutter sleeve maxi is a great option for a summer wedding.

4. ASOS DESIGN, Petite Metallic Midi Dress With Puff Sleeves

Price: £39 (was £65)

www.asos.com

5. Karen Millen, Petite Applique Organdie Buttoned Woven Maxi Dress

Price: £271.20 (was £339)

www.karenmillen.com

Karen Millen has a lovely selection of petite wedding guest dresses like this sheer-sleeved number.

6. RoAndZo, Petite Yellow Floral Button Front Dress

Price: £149

roandzo.com

Ro&Zo has some of the best floral dresses we've found on the high street.

7. Phase Eight, Petite Lulu Lace Dress

Price: £109 (was £159)

www.johnlewis.com

Phase Eight has a wealth of petite wedding guest dresses stocked at John Lewis. It's also worth checking out their own-brand options.

8. Reiss, Printed Cut-Out Back Midi Dress

Price: £168

www.reiss.com

Kate Hutchins also rates Reiss. This pink dress, with cut-outs at the waist, is our pick.

